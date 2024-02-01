STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) ("Pitney Bowes" or the "Company"), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Jason Dies, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Pitney Bowes is beginning 2024 with positive momentum and a strong set of go-forward priorities following a productive fourth quarter. At the enterprise level, we are on track with our cost reduction and restructuring efforts after increasing targets late last year. Our SendTech and Presort segments again delivered solid profit increases and margin expansion in the fourth quarter, reflecting continued focus on both productivity and revenue growth initiatives. Global Ecommerce delivered improved profitability year-over-year and sequentially in the fourth quarter, demonstrating the value of our network in peak and on a go forward basis. We are continuing to take actions and review options to realize the value of this segment. Importantly, as we look ahead in 2024, we will continue to operate with intensity and prioritize actions that support a shift into shipping solutions and our specific growth goals in SaaS shipping technology."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue in the quarter was $872 million, a decrease of 4 percent on both a reported and comparable basis versus prior year (1)

GAAP EPS was a loss of $1.27 compared to GAAP EPS of $0.04 in fourth quarter 2022; Adjusted EPS was $0.07 compared to $0.06 in the prior year

GAAP EPS includes a loss of $1.24 for a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Global Ecommerce segment and $0.08 for restructuring charges

GAAP cash from operating activities was $94 million in the quarter and Free Cash Flow was $78 million

Progressing well and on target with previously communicated cost reduction and restructuring efforts

Cash and short-term investments were $623 million at year-end

Full Year Financial Highlights

Revenue was $3.3 billion, a decrease of 8 percent on a reported basis and 3 percent on a comparable basis versus 2022 (1)

GAAP EPS was a loss of $2.20 and Adjusted EPS was $0.04

GAAP EPS includes a loss of $1.91 for non-cash goodwill impairment charges related to the Global Ecommerce segment and $0.26 for restructuring charges

GAAP cash from operating activities was $79 million and Free Cash Flow was $22 million

Reduced total debt by $59 million and refinanced our 2024 notes

(1) Comparable basis is defined in the "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" section

Earnings per share results are summarized in the table below:

Fourth Quarter 2023 2022 GAAP EPS ($1.27) $0.04 Restructuring Charges $0.08 $0.03 Goodwill Impairment $1.24 - Foreign Currency Loss on Intercompany Loans (2) $0.02 - Gain on Sale of Business - ($0.01) Adjusted EPS (3) $0.07 $0.06

Full Year 2023 2022 GAAP EPS ($2.20) $0.21 Restructuring Charges $0.26 $0.08 Goodwill Impairment $1.91 - Foreign Currency Loss on Intercompany Loans (2) $0.02 - (Gain) / Loss on Debt Redemption ($0.01) $0.02 Proxy Solicitation Fees $0.05 - Gain on Sale of Assets - ($0.06) Gain on Sale of Business - ($0.09) Adjusted EPS (3) $0.04 $0.15

(2) Going forward, we will be eliminating the effects of foreign currency on intercompany loans in calculating adjusted earnings.

(3) The sum of the earnings per share may not equal the totals due to rounding.

Business Segment Reporting

SendTech Solutions

SendTech Solutions offers physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications for small and medium businesses, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats.

Fourth Quarter ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change Reported % Change Comparable Basis Revenue $327 $341 (4%) (5%) Adjusted Segment EBITDA $121 $113 7% Adjusted Segment EBIT $113 $106 7%

Full Year ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change Reported % Change Comparable Basis Revenue $1,293 $1,360 (5%) (4%) Adjusted Segment EBITDA $435 $430 1% Adjusted Segment EBIT $405 $401 1%

EBIT and EBIT margin expansion in the fourth quarter was driven by improvements in gross margin, strong execution, and cost reduction actions.

Fourth quarter revenue decline was driven by a reduction in our meter base, timing of our product lifecycle, and a tough prior year compare in our shipping products. Recurring revenue from our shipping solutions grew 17 percent versus prior year and helped offset the decline.

Presort Services

Presort Services provides sortation services that enable clients to qualify for USPS workshare discounts in First Class Mail, Marketing Mail, Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter.

Fourth Quarter ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change Reported Revenue $163 $158 3% Adjusted Segment EBITDA $43 $37 17% Adjusted Segment EBIT $34 $29 17%

Full Year ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change Reported Revenue $618 $602 3% Adjusted Segment EBITDA $145 $110 31% Adjusted Segment EBIT $111 $82 35%

Presort delivered strong top and bottom-line performance. New sales and higher revenue per piece more than offset organic mail decline, driving revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted Segment EBIT and EBITDA growth was driven by higher revenue and improved labor productivity from increased automation and process improvements.

Global Ecommerce

Global Ecommerce provides business to consumer logistics services for domestic and cross-border delivery, returns and fulfillment.

Fourth Quarter ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change Reported % Change Comparable Basis Revenue $381 $410 (7%) (7%) Adjusted Segment EBITDA ($3) ($6) 47% Adjusted Segment EBIT ($20) ($23) 14%

Full Year ($ millions) 2023 2022 % Change Reported % Change Comparable Basis Revenue $1,355 $1,576 (14%) (6%) Adjusted Segment EBITDA ($67) ($22) >(100%) Adjusted Segment EBIT ($134) ($100) (33%)

Global Ecommerce experienced strong volumes during peak, processing 61 million domestic parcels in the fourth quarter, which is up 13 percent from fourth quarter 2022. Domestic parcel revenue grew 7 percent in the fourth quarter versus prior year, which was more than offset by a loss in revenue from cross-border.

Improved EBIT in the fourth quarter reflects the positive impact of cost actions, higher domestic parcel volumes, and increased network productivity. These benefits were partially offset by the decline in cross-border.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

We expect revenue growth to range from flat to a low-single digit decline and EBIT margins to remain relatively flat on a year-over-year basis.

We expect incremental benefit in 2024 from our company-wide cost reduction program as savings from actions taken in 2023 annualize and we further execute on the plan. We expect restoration of variable compensation and wage inflation to partially offset gains.

We also expect similar levels of capital expenditures in 2024 as in 2023 and interest expense to remain around the elevated rate incurred in Q4 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management of Pitney Bowes will discuss the Company's results in a broadcast over the Internet today at 8:00 a.m. ET. Instructions for listening to the earnings results via the Web are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's web site at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information, visit: www.pitneybowes.com

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Our financial results are reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We also disclose certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS), revenue growth on a comparable basis and free cash flow.

Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS exclude the impact of restructuring charges, goodwill impairment charges, foreign currency gains and losses on intercompany loans, gains, losses and costs related to acquisitions and dispositions, gains and losses on debt redemptions and other unusual items. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors greater insight into the underlying operating trends of the business.

We disclose revenue growth on a comparable basis, which excludes three items. First, the comparison excludes the impacts of foreign currency. Second, we are excluding the impact of the divestiture of the Borderfree business effective July 1, 2022. Third, we are excluding the impact of a change in the presentation of revenue beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, from a gross basis to net basis due to an adjustment in terms of one of our contracts with the United States Postal Service. The change in revenue presentation impacts both our Global Ecommerce and SendTech Solutions segments. The change in revenue presentation does not impact gross profit. Management believes that excluding these items provides investors with a better understanding of the underlying revenue performance.

Free cash flow adjusts cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP for capital expenditures, restructuring payments and other special items. Management believes free cash flow provides investors better insight into the amount of cash available for other discretionary uses.

Adjusted Segment EBIT is the primary measure of profitability and operational performance at the segment level and is determined by deducting from segment revenue the related costs and expenses attributable to the segment. Adjusted Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, unallocated corporate expenses, foreign currency gains and losses on intercompany loans, restructuring charges, goodwill impairment, and other items not allocated to a business segment. The Company also reports Adjusted Segment EBITDA as an additional useful measure of segment profitability and operational performance.

Complete reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures can be found in the attached financial schedules and at the Company's web site at www.pb.com/investorrelations.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" about the Company's expected or potential future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future revenue and earnings guidance and future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors which could cause future financial performance to differ materially from expectations include, without limitation, declining physical mail volumes; changes in postal regulations or the operations and financial health of posts in the U.S. or other major markets or changes to the broader postal or shipping markets; our ability to continue to grow and manage unexpected fluctuations in volumes, gain additional economies of scale and improve profitability within our Global Ecommerce segment; the loss of some of our larger clients in our Global Ecommerce and Presort Services segments; the loss of, or significant changes to, United States Postal Service (USPS) commercial programs, or our contractual relationships with the USPS or their performance under those contracts; the impacts of higher interest rates and the potential for future interest rate increases on our cost of debt; and other factors as more fully outlined in the Company's 2022 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission during 2023. Pitney Bowes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments.

Note: Consolidated statements of income; revenue, adjusted segment EBIT and adjusted segment EBITDA by business segment; and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2023 and 2022 are attached.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Business services $ 564,094 $ 582,674 $ 2,045,069 $ 2,249,941 Support services 100,280 112,572 410,734 438,191 Financing 68,874 67,424 271,197 274,508 Equipment sales 84,973 92,150 323,739 354,960 Supplies 36,674 37,425 147,709 154,186 Rentals 16,683 16,446 67,900 66,256 Total revenue 871,578 908,691 3,266,348 3,538,042 Costs and expenses: Cost of business services 477,545 500,732 1,756,616 1,934,206 Cost of support services 32,486 37,366 137,676 148,829 Financing interest expense 17,169 13,962 63,281 51,789 Cost of equipment sales 57,454 65,662 223,757 253,843 Cost of supplies 10,740 10,704 43,347 43,778 Cost of rentals 4,755 6,053 19,614 25,105 Selling, general and administrative 223,175 226,571 897,260 905,570 Research and development 10,276 11,257 41,405 43,657 Restructuring charges 18,965 6,043 61,585 18,715 Goodwill impairment 220,585 - 339,184 - Interest expense, net 28,401 23,164 100,445 89,980 Other components of net pension and postretirement (income) cost (2,112 ) 1,079 (8,256 ) 4,308 Other income, net - (1,319 ) (3,064 ) (21,618 ) Total costs and expenses 1,099,439 901,274 3,672,850 3,498,162 (Loss) income before taxes (227,861 ) 7,417 (406,502 ) 39,880 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,025 ) 1,121 (20,875 ) 2,940 Net (loss) income $ (223,836 ) $ 6,296 $ (385,627 ) $ 36,940 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (1.27 ) $ 0.04 $ (2.20 ) $ 0.21 Diluted $ (1.27 ) $ 0.04 $ (2.20 ) $ 0.21 Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share 176,342 177,999 175,640 177,252

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands) Assets December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 601,053 $ 669,981 Short-term investments 22,166 11,172 Accounts and other receivables, net 342,236 343,557 Short-term finance receivables, net 563,536 564,972 Inventories 70,053 83,720 Current income taxes 564 8,790 Other current assets and prepayments 98,802 115,824 Total current assets 1,698,410 1,798,016 Property, plant and equipment, net 383,628 420,672 Rental property and equipment, net 23,583 27,487 Long-term finance receivables, net 653,085 627,124 Goodwill 734,409 1,066,951 Intangible assets, net 62,250 77,944 Operating lease assets 309,958 296,129 Noncurrent income taxes 60,995 46,613 Other assets 352,360 380,419 Total assets $ 4,278,678 $ 4,741,355 Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 881,969 $ 907,083 Customer deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank 640,323 628,072 Current operating lease liabilities 60,069 52,576 Current portion of long-term debt 58,931 32,764 Advance billings 89,087 105,207 Current income taxes 6,523 2,101 Total current liabilities 1,736,902 1,727,803 Long-term debt 2,087,101 2,172,502 Deferred taxes on income 211,477 263,131 Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities 19,091 23,841 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 277,981 265,696 Other noncurrent liabilities 314,702 227,729 Total liabilities 4,647,254 4,680,702 Stockholders' (deficit) equity: Common stock 270,338 323,338 Retained earnings 3,077,988 5,125,677 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (851,245 ) (835,564 ) Treasury stock, at cost (2,865,657 ) (4,552,798 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (368,576 ) 60,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 4,278,678 $ 4,741,355

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment Revenue (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Global Ecommerce Revenue, as reported $ 381,020 $ 409,725 (7 %) $ 1,355,326 $ 1,576,348 (14 %) Impact of change in revenue presentation - (115,171 ) Impact of Borderfree divestiture - (22,550 ) Comparable revenue before currency 381,020 409,725 (7 %) 1,355,326 1,438,627 (6 %) Impact of currency on revenue (955 ) 1,300 Comparable revenue $ 380,065 $ 409,725 (7 %) $ 1,356,626 $ 1,438,627 (6 %) Presort Services Revenue, as reported $ 163,139 $ 157,714 3 % $ 617,599 $ 602,016 3 % Sending Technology Solutions Revenue, as reported $ 327,419 $ 341,252 (4 %) $ 1,293,423 $ 1,359,678 (5 %) Impact of change in revenue presentation - (12,916 ) Comparable revenue before currency 327,419 341,252 (4 %) 1,293,423 1,346,762 (4 %) Impact of currency on revenue (1,745 ) 1,719 Comparable revenue $ 325,674 $ 341,252 (5 %) $ 1,295,142 $ 1,346,762 (4 %) Consolidated Revenue, as reported $ 871,578 $ 908,691 (4 %) $ 3,266,348 $ 3,538,042 (8 %) Impact of change in revenue presentation - (128,087 ) Impact of Borderfree divestiture - (22,550 ) Comparable revenue before currency 871,578 908,691 (4 %) 3,266,348 3,387,405 (4 %) Impact of currency on revenue (2,700 ) 3,019 Comparable revenue $ 868,878 $ 908,691 (4 %) $ 3,269,367 $ 3,387,405 (3 %)

Pitney Bowes Inc. Adjusted Segment EBIT & EBITDA (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2023 2022 % change Adjusted Segment EBIT (1) D&A Adjusted Segment EBITDA Adjusted Segment EBIT (1) D&A Adjusted Segment EBITDA Adjusted Segment EBIT Adjusted Segment EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (19,700 ) $ 16,758 $ (2,942 ) $ (22,906 ) $ 17,390 $ (5,516 ) 14 % 47 % Presort Services 34,454 8,470 42,924 29,386 7,438 36,824 17 % 17 % Sending Technology Solutions 113,435 7,661 121,096 105,535 7,330 112,865 7 % 7 % Segment total $ 128,189 $ 32,889 161,078 $ 112,015 $ 32,158 144,173 14 % 12 % Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income: Segment depreciation and amortization (32,889 ) (32,158 ) Unallocated corporate expenses (65,169 ) (62,748 ) Restructuring charges (18,965 ) (6,043 ) Goodwill impairment (220,585 ) - Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans (5,761 ) - Gain on sale of businesses, including transaction costs - 1,319 Interest expense, net (45,570 ) (37,126 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 4,025 (1,121 ) Net (loss) income $ (223,836 ) $ 6,296 Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 % change EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (133,733 ) $ 66,664 $ (67,069 ) $ (100,308 ) $ 78,296 $ (22,012 ) (33 %) >(100%) Presort Services 110,912 33,642 144,554 82,430 28,039 110,469 35 % 31 % Sending Technology Solutions 405,347 30,005 435,352 400,909 29,489 430,398 1 % 1 % Segment total $ 382,526 $ 130,311 512,837 $ 383,031 $ 135,824 518,855 (0 %) (1 %) Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income: Segment depreciation and amortization (130,311 ) (135,824 ) Unallocated corporate expenses (210,931 ) (204,251 ) Restructuring charges (61,585 ) (18,715 ) Goodwill impairment (339,184 ) - Gain (loss) on debt redemption 3,064 (4,993 ) Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans (5,761 ) - Proxy solicitation fees (10,905 ) - Gain on sale of assets - 14,372 Gain on sale of businesses, including transaction costs - 12,205 Interest expense, net (163,726 ) (141,769 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 20,875 (2,940 ) Net (loss) income $ (385,627 ) $ 36,940 (1) Adjusted segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, goodwill impairment, and other items that are not allocated to a particular business segment.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of reported net (loss) income to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (223,836 ) $ 6,296 $ (385,627 ) $ 36,940 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,025 ) 1,121 (20,875 ) 2,940 (Loss) income before taxes (227,861 ) 7,417 (406,502 ) 39,880 Restructuring charges 18,965 6,043 61,585 18,715 Goodwill impairment 220,585 - 339,184 - (Gain) loss on debt redemption - - (3,064 ) 4,993 Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans 5,761 - 5,761 - Proxy solicitation fees - - 10,905 - Gain on sale of assets - - - (14,372 ) Gain on sale of businesses, including transaction costs - (1,319 ) - (12,205 ) Adjusted net income before tax 17,450 12,141 7,869 37,011 Interest, net 45,570 37,126 163,726 141,769 Adjusted EBIT 63,020 49,267 171,595 178,780 Depreciation and amortization 40,398 39,064 160,430 163,816 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,418 $ 88,331 $ 332,025 $ 342,596 Reconciliation of reported diluted (loss) earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.27 ) $ 0.04 $ (2.20 ) $ 0.21 Restructuring charges 0.08 0.03 0.26 0.08 Goodwill impairment 1.24 - 1.91 - (Gain) loss on debt redemption - - (0.01 ) 0.02 Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans 0.02 - 0.02 - Proxy solicitation fees - - 0.05 - Gain on sale of assets - - - (0.06 ) Gain on sale of businesses, including transaction costs - (0.01 ) - (0.09 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.15 (1) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding. Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free cash flow Net cash from operating activities $ 93,921 $ 166,754 $ 79,468 $ 175,983 Capital expenditures (25,280 ) (27,307 ) (102,878 ) (124,840 ) Restructuring payments 9,291 3,645 34,443 15,406 Proxy solicitation fees paid - - 10,905 - Transaction costs paid - 379 - 5,779 Free cash flow $ 77,932 $ 143,471 $ 21,938 $ 72,328

Contacts

Editorial -

Kathleen Raymond

Head of Communications

203.351.7233

Financial -

Phil Landler

VP, Investor Relations

203.351.6141