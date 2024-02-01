Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
WKN: A2DUX3 | ISIN: SE0009921976 | Ticker-Symbol: 98B
Frankfurt
01.02.24
13:12 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,002
-5,84 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2024 | 13:34
192 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Netmore Group AB receives observation status (50/24)

On January 31, 2024, Netmore Group AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release
with information that a number of shareholders in the Company had decided to
form a buyout consortium which controlled more than 90 percent of the shares in
the Company. The press release also stated that the buyout consortium intended
to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares
in the Company and request that the Company applies for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Netmore Group AB (NETM B, ISIN code SE0009921976, order book ID 140998) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
