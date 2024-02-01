Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Netmore Group AB receives observation status (50/24)

On January 31, 2024, Netmore Group AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that a number of shareholders in the Company had decided to form a buyout consortium which controlled more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that the buyout consortium intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company and request that the Company applies for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Netmore Group AB (NETM B, ISIN code SE0009921976, order book ID 140998) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB