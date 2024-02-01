Relectrify says battery energy storage in commercial settings in Australia can offer economic benefits. It has released data showing that a recently commissioned 120 kW ReVolve battery has reduced the customer's import of energy from the grid by more than 94%.From pv magazine Australia Relectrify, an Australian battery technology company, said the installation of the ReVolve battery energy storage solution had allowed Sydney-based paint manufacturer Colormaker to realize a "step-change improvement" in energy self-sufficiency and further reduce its energy costs. Having already made a significant ...

