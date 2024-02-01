Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and exercise of warrants (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 2 February 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 90,699,236 shares (USD 906.992,36) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 23,198 shares (USD 231.98) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 90,722,434 shares (USD 907.224,34) --------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: · 14,178 shares - DKK 0.07 · 9,020 shares - DKK 190.2 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66