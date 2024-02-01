Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGBV | ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T4
Tradegate
01.02.24
11:04 Uhr
33,660 Euro
+0,220
+0,66 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TORM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,70033,82014:08
33,72033,80014:08
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2024 | 13:58
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and exercise of warrants (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 2 February 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 90,699,236 shares (USD 906.992,36)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        23,198 shares (USD 231.98)    
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  90,722,434 shares (USD 907.224,34)
---------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:    ·     14,178 shares - DKK 0.07
            ·     9,020 shares - DKK 190.2
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191              
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.