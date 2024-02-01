Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announce Arrival of Avikus Engineers to Fort Pierce to Begin Work on Autonomous A.I. Technology Partnership

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that engineers from Avikus Co., Ltd. have arrived at Twin Vee's Fort Pierce, Florida facility to begin work on their partnership intended to create the world's first autonomously equipped recreational sport boat company.

Announced last month, Twin Vee and its subsidiary, AquaSport Boats, are partnering with Avikus to advance the recreational sport boating market by harnessing the power of A.I., sensor fusion, and machine learning to provide a new level of safety, convenience, and confidence to both new and experienced boaters. The Company plans to deliver an all-new line of center and dual console recreational sport boats incorporating advanced navigation assistance and autonomous functionality. The first models are expected to make their debut this summer.

"We're thrilled to start working with the Avikus team on what we anticipate will be the next wave of groundbreaking advancements in the marine industry," says Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. and AquaSport Boats. "Self-docking, collision avoidance, A.I.-assisted navigation, and 360-degree situational awareness are some of the incredible features we plan to integrate with our boats through this partnership and will greatly enhance our customers' experiences on the water."

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding partnering with Avikus to create the world's first autonomously equipped recreational sport boat company, advancing the recreational sport boating market by harnessing the power of A.I., sensor fusion, and machine learning to provide a new level of safety, convenience, and confidence to both new and experienced boaters, plans to deliver an all-new line of center and dual console recreational sport boats incorporating advanced navigation assistance and autonomous functionality, the first models making their debut this summer, working with the Avikus team on the next wave of groundbreaking advancements in the marine industry, integrating self-docking, collision avoidance, A.I.-assisted navigation, and 360-degree situational awareness with the Company's boats and greatly enhancing customers' experiences on the water. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to work with the Avikus team to create the world's first autonomously equipped recreational sport boat company, the Company's ability to harness the power of A.I., sensor fusion, and machine learning to provide a new level of safety, convenience, and confidence to both new and experienced boaters, the Company's ability to deliver an all-new line of center and dual console recreational sport boats incorporating advanced navigation assistance and autonomous functionality as planned, the Company's ability to work with the Avikus team on the next wave of groundbreaking advancements in the marine industry, integrating self-docking, collision avoidance, A.I.-assisted navigation, and 360-degree situational awareness with the Company's boats, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

