Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF)("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to update progress on the Las Coloradas project, located 30km from Hildago de Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. Portions of the Soledad structure were mined by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico in the period 1944 to 1952.

Kingsmen has identified the extent of the old ASARCO workings (1943 to 1952) on the 1.7 km long Solidad vein system (Figure 1). The workings are located on the southern end of the Solidad vein system and were confined to the area shown on Figure 1. The workings extend in excess of 250 meters along strike and to a vertical depth of approximately 125 meters on four levels. The workings did not extend below the water table. All production was shipped to ASARCO's mining facilities at Parral where ASARCO was operating the La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla and Santa Bárbara mines. Average mining diluted grades are reported to have been in the order of 0.6 to 0.8 g/t gold, 300 to 518 g/t silver, 6.2 to 10.9 % lead and 6.5 to 10.3 % zinc, from four different veins, called La Soledad, Santo Niño, Eva and Rosario.

Kingsmen's sampling of residual mineralization in the old workings (where accessible) confirmed the presence of high-grade silver which likely continues at depth below the water table (Figure 1). In addition, significant silver mineralization exists along the 1.7 km Soledad vein system, and along the approximately 1.0 km Soledad II vein system as indicated by Kingsmen's sampling.

Scott Emerson, President, commented: "All of the work we have conducted and are continuing to do at Las Coloradas, whether new sampling, mapping and analysis of the historic workings, all indicate that the extent of mineralization is far greater than the footprint of the historical resource."



About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hildago de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbera mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. As well, new major mining projects are currently being explored in the district; Cordero (Discovery Silver Corp.), 35 kms north of Parral, and La Cigarra (Kootenay Silver Inc.), 35 kms northwest of Parral. Click here to see locator map, https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

In line with Kingsmen's organic-growth strategy, the Company's focus is on exploration and development, and is currently focused on district-scale exploration for high-margin metallic mineral deposits in the prolific mining districts of Parral Mexico. In addition, the Company has a 1% NSR on the Los Ricos North project in Mexico operated by GoGold Resources Inc. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

