Global Leader Demonstrates Unrivaled Excellence in Professional Services Technology for Seventh Consecutive Quarter

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced today that it remains the foremost solution in G2's Winter 2023 Europe Regional Grid® for Professional Services Automation Software. Additionally, Kantata has earned the top position for Resource Management Software, reinforcing its leadership position.

Furthermore, for both Resource Management Software and Professional Services Automation Software, Kantata is a leader in the Momentum Grid®, highlighting Kantata's forward-looking approach and ability to stay ahead of industry trends. Kantata sets the benchmark for excellence in the professional services technology sector by prioritizing innovation, adaptability, and customer-centricity.

As we celebrate our seventh consecutive quarter as the top for resource management and professional services software, we are immensely proud of the trust our clients continue to place in Kantata," said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Officer at Kantata. "These achievements are a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to thrive in today's dynamic business environment."

As organizations navigate an evolving business landscape, Kantata remains a trusted partner, offering state-of-the-art solutions that enable clients to optimize their operations, enhance collaboration, and drive sustainable growth. The G2 Winter 2023 results affirm Kantata's ongoing commitment to shaping the future of professional services technology and reaffirm its position as the preferred choice for businesses seeking unparalleled performance and innovation in their software solutions.

Users have consistently praised Kantata for providing unparalleled clarity, control, and confidence for efficiently managing their businesses. Below are testimonials from users who have published their reviews on G2.com:

"I started using Kantata last year when I joined my new company. I personally like best the visibility about revenue, cost, margins and the improved way to manage our staff and allocate them. We have much more granularity and control over our business compared to what we had in the past."

"We have been using Kantata SX for a little over a year now. This gives us a good handle on all of the benefits of using this platform. What I like best is that we, here at Metafora, can get very close to having one source of truth for resourcing and project health. We use Kantata SX (connected to Salesforce), giving us an even bigger boost at that one source of truth, from the opportunity to the project end."

"I particularly like the access to data via timesheets to manage scope and budgets. We were quite an immature business from a data and reporting perspective so this has saved us so much time and given us access to information we've never had before. It's been able to help us better manage project financials to stay on track. I like how there are new updates all the time, many of which are beneficial and take away the stress of us having to update our own systems. The implementation was very easy and straightforward."

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

