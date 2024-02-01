Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
WKN: A3C9UX | ISIN: SE0016101521 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ST0
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name for Advanced Soltech Sweden AB (51/24)

As from February 2, 2024, Advanced Soltech Sweden AB will be listed under its
new company name, Gigasun AB. 



New company name:     Gigasun AB 
--------------------------------------
New short name:      GIGA    
--------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0016101521
--------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 237677   
--------------------------------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8
52800399.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
