Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name for Advanced Soltech Sweden AB (51/24)

As from February 2, 2024, Advanced Soltech Sweden AB will be listed under its new company name, Gigasun AB. New company name: Gigasun AB -------------------------------------- New short name: GIGA -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0016101521 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 237677 -------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.