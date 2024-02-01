Helioplant has developed a 7.2 kW vertical PV installation for high-altitude locations. The system purportedly remains free of snow, even after intense winter precipitation.From pv magazine Germany The Sölden ski lift company has deployed several vertical PV systems on the Tiefenbach glacier in the Ötztal Valley, Austria, at an altitude of 2,850 meters. The systems are based on cross structures. The modules are installed on them vertically, with total system output hitting 7.2 kW. The developer, Austria-based startup Helioplant, said this design allows the system to remain free of snow, even after ...

