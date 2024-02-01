CSP, Inc.: CSPi Technology Solutions Wins A Five-Year, Multi-Million Dollar, Managed Services Contract of a Prominent Florida Public College

The company will provide proactive managed services for critical infrastructure across all campus locations.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / A CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) business, CSPi Technology Solutions, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, multi-million dollar contract to provide managed services for a prominent Florida public college, one of the largest and most diverse institutions of higher education in the nation. CSPi Technology Solutions will deliver proactive monitoring, management, and support for the college's critical infrastructure, including network, security, and private cloud services.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with this significant Florida public educational institution and help them achieve their strategic goals of enhancing student success, advancing academic excellence, and strengthening community engagement," said Nick Monfreda, Vice President, Managed and Strategic Services. "Our managed services will ensure that the college's IT infrastructure is reliable, secure, and scalable, enabling them to deliver high-quality IT services to their students and faculty across all campus locations."

The renowned public institution in South Florida was challenged to maintain its infrastructure and consistent IT management and security as the technology realm continues evolving. They were seeking a vendor to manage, monitor, and protect their cross-campus system. "I truly appreciate the commitment to our long-term partnership shown by the College, and I want thank the MSP team for their hard work and dedication." said Victor Dellovo, CEO of CSPi.

CSPi Technology Solutions was selected for its managed services technical abilities and Vital Managed IT Services' customizable offerings. In addition, CSPi employs a team of highly experienced professional services engineers who support MSP clients with complex technical escalations and additional IT architecture needs.

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions is a solution provider with expertise and service scope that includes managed IT services, professional IT services, and cloud services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. CSPi partners with technology leaders to deliver innovative IT solutions to address clients' technical requirements that produce desired business outcomes.

CSPi Technology Solutions team of engineers has expertise across major industries. The engineers hold specialized certifications for various technologies, including networking, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center, and advanced security. For more information, please visit www.cspitechsolutions.com.

