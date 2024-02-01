Titian Software, global leader in life sciences sample management software, has been awarded the Lab of the Future badge by the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS)

The badge, which will be on Titian's exhibition stand at the SLAS2024 International Conference and Exhibition in February 2024, signifies Titian's commitment to innovation in life sciences and developing a future-proof sample management platform.

"Our aim has always been to develop a solution that life science laboratories can implement to solve today's sample management challenges and evolve with the advancements in science, allowing organisations to support Lab of the Future initiatives." Edmund Wilson, Chief Product Officer and Founder, Titian Software.

Titian Software has always been proactive in integrating the Mosaic Sample Management Platform with the latest laboratory advancements. From laboratory equipment and software to electronic laboratory notebooks and automation platforms, by implementing best practices in sample management and integrating directly with modern automation, Mosaic can increase efficiency and accuracy and even help with compliance.

"We know that the lab of the future will look different for every organisation, so we work with some of the most innovative life science and drug discovery labs in the world, along with some incredible industry partners to evolve Mosaic with the science! "Ruth Petersen, Vice President of Global Marketing, Titian Software.

As well as integrating with the latest and greatest that the life sciences industry has to offer, Titian also brings new ideas to the table, including voice-operated data entry, IoT devices, augmented reality, and mobile apps, all of which provide new ways for scientists to work in the lab.

"From day one, Mosaic was designed to improve and optimise sample management processes, reducing the reliance on legacy systems and software that doesn't integrate with laboratory automation or workflows. Mosaic provides transparency to all those working in a lab, site or even with CROs, which will become increasingly important as more systems and processes are automated as part of the lab of the future." Edmund Wilson, Chief Product Officer and Founder, Titian Software.

Mosaic brings peace of mind to both scientists and lab operators by removing the mental load of sample tracking, logistics, and optimised processing while ensuring an auditable chain of custody.

Large and small companies alike benefit from secure global sample management, which can start with the basics and then grow, following their samples across partner organisations. Mosaic's flexibility to work with any kind of sample means it can be shared by different groups in a single organisation, increasing its cost-effectiveness and ability to optimise usage for existing instruments and materials.

"Everything you see in Mosaic is developed upon years of experience and working with different types of labs to solve new sample management challenges. As life science companies continue to develop new ideas and technologies, Mosaic will continue to evolve to support these new workflows and processes." Edmund Wilson, Chief Product Officer and Founder, Titian Software.

