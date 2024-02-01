Trips to Europe become "BOGO" with a stay in Iceland at no additional cost; plus, PLAY offers $99 and $129 fares.

PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic airline operating flights between North America and Europe, today announced stopovers in Iceland at no extra cost, enabling travelers to visit two countries in one trip. This new feature gives passengers the option to turn their layover into a stayover in the "Land of Fire and Ice" on their way to or from more than 30 European destinations, including exciting getaways such as Barcelona, Split, Croatia, and more. Travelers can book a first stopover trip or romantic getaway for Valentine's Day starting today with $99 flights to Iceland or $129 flights to one of nine European destinations!

PLAY is the choice for low-cost flights between the U.S. and Europe, bringing travelers from Boston, D.C., and New York to Iceland and a growing list of European destinations. PLAY's stopovers will enable passengers to stay an extra few days (up to 10!) in Iceland to experience the island's incredible cuisine, experiences, natural wonders, hot springs, and more. When booking, travelers can turn a layover into a stayover on either leg of their trip, or both the departing and returning flights. The bonus trip experience can be added to any PLAY flight, as all connect through Iceland, en route to or from Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and other exciting destinations. And, the longer stopovers increase American travelers' access to key vacation destinations such as Barcelona, Alicante, and more, which were previously not possible due to route schedules.

To spark the first stopover trips, PLAY is offering low fares on flights to Iceland and nine European destinations February 1 through February 6. This discount is perfect for lovers in need of a "bae-cation," who can make a grand gesture without breaking the bank! Flights to Europe are $129 roundtrip and, with the new stopover, travel lovers can extend their trip with a stop in Iceland to experience the Northern Lights, Golden Circle, and Icelandic spas before or after reaching their final destination.

"PLAY has taken advantage of Iceland's location near Europe to bring travelers convenient flights and affordable fares, and now the stopover feature brings even more benefits to our passengers. Rather than having a few hours layover in Iceland, travelers can make a stop to this bucket-list destination for an extra day or week to experience everything our home country has to offer. Long stayovers are a win-win for both us and our passengers to enable exploration at a low price," said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson.

PLAY's fare discount is available and includes flights to Iceland for $99 and $129 flights to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Dublin, Stockholm, Frankfurt, or Hamburg. It's open from February 1 through February 6, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The deal is valid for one-way flights on roundtrip bookings with the Basic Bundle. Flights must be between February May 2024 or September December 2024.

Price is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion are available at www.flyplay.com/terms-for-advertised-fares.

About PLAY

PLAY is a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and North America as of 2022. Founded in Reykjavík in 2019 by a management team with significant experience in the aviation industry, the company operates flights on new Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to pay less and "play more." Safety comes first for PLAY. On-time performance, simplicity, happiness and low prices are the airline's core principles.

The airline seeks to enable passengers to see the world, but not without considering its environmental impact. PLAY is being developed with sustainability initiatives and benchmarks in place to track and reduce fuel consumption, offset carbon emissions, and limit waste. Learn more or book a flight at www.flyplay.com.

