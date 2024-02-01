Amazfit and World Record Marathon Runner Kelvin Kiptum Unite to Break Limits in Unprecedented Partnership

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP ), a health technology company, has today announced its groundbreaking partnership with Kelvin Kiptum, the men's marathon world record holder and only athlete to complete a marathon in less than two hours and one minute. As an ambassador for Amazfit, Kiptum will utilize the Amazfit Cheetah Pro to manage his training and race performance, and the Amazfit Helio Ring to optimize his recovery, ahead of marathon races in Rotterdam and Paris.

Zepp Health expressed its enthusiasm for this dynamic partnership, with Pengtao Yu, the VP of Industrial Design, Brand & Consumer Marketing, stating the following: "We are thrilled about the collaboration between Amazfit and Kelvin Kiptum. As a health technology company, we are proud to support Kelvin's quest to break records and inspire individuals worldwide to pursue their own health and fitness goals. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to empowering people to lead healthier lives through intelligent healthcare fitness solutions."

Kelvin Kiptum's recent marathon achievement in Chicago, clocking in at a remarkable 2:00:35, sets the stage for an extraordinary collaboration. Having also conquered marathons in Valencia in 2022 and London in 2023, the 24-year-old runner aims to shatter the 2-hour mark in Rotterdam in April 2024, and clinch gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

To aid his preparation, Kelvin will wear the Amazfit Cheetah Pro. This specialist running watch features the MaxTrack dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna, which has been tested to reach 99.5% the accuracy of a professional GPS locator, along with the brand's innovative Zepp Coach - an AI solution that generates tailored plans and guidance for athletes looking to prepare for marathons in their optimal condition. This cutting-edge technology will support Kelvin Kiptum as he hones the finer details of his training.

Kelvin Kiptum himself shares his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Teaming up with Amazfit for this groundbreaking journey is truly exciting. The Amazfit Cheetah Pro has become an integral part of my training regimen. As I aim to break the 2-hour mark in Rotterdam and pursue gold at the Paris Olympics, I am confident that Amazfit will be my ultimate ally in pushing the limits of human potential. Together, we are set to redefine what's possible."

Though this partnership extends beyond the track, with Kiptum also utilizing the recently-announced Amazfit Helio Ring to take control of his recovery, with in-depth analysis of his sleep quality, mental and physical Readiness, and emotional state made possible by the smart ring's BioTracker and EDA sensors.

The symbiosis between Amazfit and Kelvin Kiptum is emblematic of a shared commitment to breaking limits. Just as the brand's smartwatch and smart ring are crafted for athletes seeking to push their boundaries with the support of cutting-edge technology, Kelvin Kiptum continuously exemplifies the limitless potential of human ability.

By forging strategic partnerships with elite athletes like Kelvin Kiptum, Amazfit aims to create a platform that transcends geographical boundaries, providing valuable insights into performance, training, and endurance for aspiring and professional athletes.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is available at Amazfit.com and select retailers worldwide. The Amazfit Helio Ring will be released later this spring.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com .

