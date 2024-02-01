2U, Inc.: 2U Partners with University of Surrey to Launch 15 Online Master's Degrees

New partnership also includes more than 15 online professional certificate programs in technology, business management, healthcare, and sustainability

GUILDFORD, England and LANHAM, Md., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the company behind global online learning platform edX , today announced a new partnership with the University of Surrey to launch and support the delivery of online master's degrees and online professional certificate programs. An initial five online degree programs will welcome students in 2024, with a portfolio of at least 15 master's degrees and at least 15 professional certificate programs being delivered by 2026. This will expand access to this highly ranked UK university for students worldwide.

Surrey's partnership with 2U will deliver Surrey Online Learning: an acceleration and transformation of the university's provision of online learning. 2U's expertise will help Surrey establish a scalable model and quickly expand its digital capabilities to worldwide audiences. The collaboration aligns with the university's mission to expand access to life-changing education and personal and professional success.

"We're partnering with 2U and their edX platform to accelerate Surrey Online Learning provision," said Professor Tim Dunne, Provost and Senior Vice-President at the University of Surrey. "The University of Surrey has global strength in innovation and research, and is renowned for being one of the best universities in the UK for delivering excellence in teaching and employability. Through Surrey Online Learning, we will offer flexible and affordable educational pathways that are compatible with and relevant to modern careers, combining accessibility with strong student outcomes."

Surrey's suite of online degrees will build on the success of its on-campus programs, with the online curriculum developed in partnership with LearningMate. The first five degrees expected to launch in 2024 will be in the areas of artificial intelligence, business, psychology, marketing, and sustainability. The professional certificate programs, which will focus on technology, healthcare, business, communications technologies, and sustainability, will provide learners with an opportunity to build and enhance critical professional skills on their way to determining if a full degree in a corresponding subject is part of their educational journey.

"2U prides itself in being a digital transformation partner that can support strategic long-term thinking, accelerate innovation, and help drive positive student outcomes across new formats and modalities," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of the Degree Program Segment at 2U. "The University of Surrey has major ambitions to expand its online learning capabilities, and we are honored to be their partner to help build their online presence from the ground up."

"LearningMate is honored to partner with the University of Surrey on its transformative online learning initiative in collaboration with 2U. We're excited to contribute to the development of cutting-edge online master's degrees and professional certificate programs that align with Surrey's commitment to excellence," said Prasad Mohare, Senior Vice President at LearningMate. "Our focus on innovation and accessibility will be showcased in the initial offerings. LearningMate is dedicated to supporting Surrey in expanding access to impactful, career-relevant learning opportunities in the evolving landscape of online education."

Today's announcement builds on the continued demand for 2U's flexible degree partnership model, which gives universities the choice of selecting different bundles of services according to their needs.

About the University of Surrey

The University of Surrey is a research-intensive university, conducting world-leading, impactful research, delivering excellent innovation in teaching and producing highly employable graduates. These combine to transform lives and change the world for the better.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

2U is a global leader in online education. Guided by its founding mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, 2U has spent 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 81 million people with thousands of affordable, career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with 250 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.com .

About LearningMate

LearningMate is a dynamic and innovative education technology company dedicated to transforming the learning experience. With a commitment to fostering excellence in education, LearningMate partners with institutions globally to deliver cutting-edge solutions that leverage technology for enhanced learning outcomes. As a leading curriculum development partner, LearningMate plays a vital role in shaping online education initiatives. Their expertise lies in crafting engaging and impactful learning materials, ensuring that educational content aligns seamlessly with the evolving needs of learners. Through collaborative efforts with institutions like the University of Surrey, LearningMate contributes to creating flexible, accessible, and career-focused online programs that empower learners worldwide.

Media Contacts:

media@2u.com

mediarelations@surrey.ac.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/428203/2U_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332227/University_of_Surrey_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2u-partners-with-university-of-surrey-to-launch-15-online-masters-degrees-302050674.html