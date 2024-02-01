High-performance radar increasingly critical for fixed, portable, and mobile Defense applications

OWT Global, a trusted services and solutions provider for C5ISR, UxS and Air Domain Awareness Defense solutions, and Echodyne Corp, the radar platform company delivering high-performance commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) radars, today announced a strategic relationship to develop and bring to market next-generation situational awareness solutions across OWT Global's portfolio.

Echodyne's ultra-low size, weight, and power (SWaP) radars offer electronically scanned array (ESA) performance at COTS price points that radically expands situational awareness capabilities across deployed forces and assets. Integrated into OWT Global's advanced Intelligent Sensing as a Service (ISaaS) platform, the precision radar data improves end-end system performance.

The companies will focus on optimizing existing capabilities and expanding these into new applications. Additionally, the relationship establishes a proven services support model to grow with Echodyne radars. Strategic applications include:

Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS), where data accuracy vastly improves identification and targeting, and COTS equipment corrects financial asymmetry.

C5ISR, where highly portable, low-SWaP, high fidelity situational awareness improves mission outcomes.

UxS operations, where low-SWaP and high-fidelity performance are key design objectives for maritime assets, air ground vehicles, and ground stations.

Improved Critical Infrastructure Protection, where airspace awareness is paramount to security design and operations.

"OWT Global's vendor agnostic support to our customers enables us to see and use emerging products from across the market and keep pace with evolving requirements," said Eric Fuller, CEO of OWT Global. "It's clear to us that Echodyne's radars provide an accuracy and reliability far beyond existing legacy solutions and enable OWT to bring our customers optimized options to keep pace with the latest threats. We're excited about the growing partnership with Echodyne and are committed to always staying aligned with the best capabilities for our customers and their missions."

"As our radars are designed into more mission-critical systems, creating relationships with trusted suppliers is key to our success," said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. "OWT Global represents deep knowledge of systems and platforms that are being tasked with detecting, tracking, and defeating modern threats like drones. OWT Global's expertise augmented by best-in-class Echodyne radars is a winning combination for end users."

About OWT Global

OWT pairs technical acumen with operational application to help drive the development and deployment of technology in a sustainable and affordable way. Deployed globally and embedded with government customers today, OWT Global's vendor-agnostic and services-first model provides customers and partners with a differentiated set of capabilities with the flexibility to evolve with mission needs. You can learn more about OWT Global at: https://owtglobal.com/

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced radar solutions for defense, government, and commercial market applications. The company's proprietary metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) architecture is a rare breakthrough in advanced radar engineering. Echodyne's innovative MESA radars use standard materials and manufacturing processes to shatter unit cost barriers for high performance radar. The result is a solid-state, low-SWaP, exportable, commercial radar with advanced software capabilities that delivers superior performance, unparalleled data integrity, and exceptional situational awareness. Privately held, the company is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, Northrop Grumman, and Supernal, among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.

