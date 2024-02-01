Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Fluicell AB is removed (53/24)

On November 30, 2023, the shares in Fluicell AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On November 30, 2023, the Company disclosed a press release with information that it would propose a rights issue of units to a general meeting of shareholders, raising a total of approximately SEK 30 million before deduction of costs related to the rights issue. The Company also informed that upon full exercise of the maximum number of warrants in the rights issue, the Company may receive an additional maximum of approximately SEK 47.6 million before deduction of costs related to the rights issue. On November 30, 2023, the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary general meeting to, inter alia, approve the board of directors' proposal for the aforementioned rights issue of units. On January 4, 2024, the Company disclosed the bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting, which had, inter alia, resolved to approve the board of directors' proposal. On January 31, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the rights issue of units had been fully subscribed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (FLUI, ISIN code SE0010831321, order book ID 153897) and the subscribed paid units (BTU) (FLUI BTU, ISIN code SE0021151107, order book ID 318230) in Fluicell AB shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB.