Nous Infosystems Inc.: Nous Achieves Microsoft AI and Machine Learning (AI/ML) Advanced Specialization

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT solutions provider delivering innovative technology services and solutions, announced that it has achieved the Microsoft AI and Machine Learning Specialization. This advanced specialization solidifies Nous' position as a trusted partner for clients and affirms exceptional capabilities in delivering successful solutions leveraging advanced AI and Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities.

With a proven track record of delivering innovative technology services and solutions, Nous continues to showcase its dedication to excellence and the ability to provide outstanding real-world solutions in the rapidly evolving field of AI/ML. The achievement serves as a validation of Nous' profound expertise, extensive experience, and demonstrated success in facilitating customer adoption of AI/ML implementation on Azure for AI-powered solutions. Earning the AI and Machine Learning advanced specialization signifies Nous' commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the AI and machine learning domain.

"Securing the Microsoft AI and Machine Learning Specialization signifies Nous Infosystems' steadfast commitment to excellence in technical proficiency and business acumen," emphasized Anurag Chauhan, CEO at Nous Infosystems. "Our attainment of this certification reinforces our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions, bringing significant value to our clients across various industries by leveraging AI and Machine Learning."

Dan Rippey, Program Director for the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, highlights, "Nous has demonstrated exceptional technical prowess and proven success in aligning outcomes with the Microsoft Cloud. As a Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure) and Data & AI (Azure), Nous consistently showcased its technical capabilities and experience. Their specialization in AI and Machine Learning underscores their deep expertise in critical technical scenarios, solidifying their position as a trusted partner in the Microsoft ecosystem."

"Earning the Microsoft AI and Machine Learning Specialization is a demonstration of our team's dedication to staying at the forefront of artificial intelligence and machine learning," says, Sreenivasan Narayanan, EVP - Microsoft Global Alliances at Nous Infosystems. "This certification validates our expertise in leveraging Microsoft's advanced AI/ML tools, enabling us to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients. It reflects our commitment to delivering innovative AI/ML projects and solidifies our position as a reliable partner for organizations seeking transformative solutions in this dynamic technological domain."

Nous Infosystems is a global leader in digital solutions and product engineering, enabling global enterprises and ISVs to harness the power of technology. Through an innovative portfolio of services and next-gen technology solutions, we help organizations transform their business models, operations, and experiences to drive growth. At the forefront of technology, Nous stands as a global pioneering force, delivering unparalleled expertise in digital transformation solutions through automation using AI, leveraging the cloud, and utilizing data and analytics. Nous follows a global delivery model through its strategically located delivery centers in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and India and provides assured quality services by following global standards and is certified in CMMi Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

Nous is Great Place to Work® Certified and is also ranked among the Top 100 India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM, reflecting a corporate culture dedicated to creating a positive and rewarding work environment.

