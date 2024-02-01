Cleanroom Lighting Market worth $1.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleanroom Lighting market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2029 from USD 0.9 billion in 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Increasing demand for sterile environments for pharmaceutical manufacturing, technological advancements in cleanroom lighting technology, worldwide government support towards building cleanrooms for industries such as semiconductors fabrication and pharmaceuticals and heightened focus on sustainability and green practices across industries underscores the importance of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lighting solutions to create growth opportunities in this market.

The Recessed Mounted segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the cleanroom lighting market during the forecast period.

In 2023, the recessed mounted segment held the largest market share, and this pattern is expected to persist in the forecast period. Recessed mounted cleanroom lighting offers a discreet and hygienic solution for controlled environments, minimizing contamination risk and maximizing aesthetics. The aesthetic appeal, lighting uniformity, and adaptability of recessed fixtures make them a preferred choice in industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and electronics manufacturing. Recessed installation avoids obstructing air circulation patterns, crucial for maintaining proper temperature and pressure within the cleanroom.

The LED light source segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the cleanroom lighting market during the forecast period.

The use of LED light sources in the cleanroom lighting market is driven by booming demand for cleanrooms in sectors like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, and aided by stricter regulations and constant LED advancements, LEDs are poised to illuminate the future of cleanroom lighting. The global shift towards green and energy-efficient practices, coupled with the continuous refinement of LED technology, positions the LED segment at the forefront of growth within the cleanroom lighting market.

The Hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the cleanroom lighting market during the forecast period.

The scope for growth in the hardware segment lies in continuous innovation and development to address the unique challenges posed by cleanroom environments. Manufacturers are focusing on creating hardware solutions that not only comply with cleanliness standards but also enhance durability, reliability, and adaptability to diverse cleanroom specifications.

The Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the cleanroom lighting market during the forecast period.

The healthcare sector holds significant potential for growth in the cleanroom lighting market due to the increasing importance of controlled environments in medical facilities and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Cleanroom environments are essential in healthcare settings to maintain sterility, prevent contamination, and ensure the quality and safety of medical products. Stringent regulations and standards for cleanliness in healthcare facilities, laboratories, and pharmaceutical manufacturing plants drive the need for lighting fixtures that meet these requirements.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the most significant growth in the cleanroom lighting industry. This region presents a compelling scope for growth in the cleanroom lighting market, fueled by rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and increasing emphasis on cleanroom standards across diverse sectors. The expansion of healthcare and life sciences industries in the region further drives the need for cleanroom environments, boosting the demand for advanced lighting technologies. Governments and regulatory bodies in Asia are increasingly recognizing the importance of maintaining high cleanliness standards in manufacturing and healthcare, influencing the adoption of cleanroom lighting solutions.

Key Players of Cleanroom Lighting Market:

Signify Holding (Netherlands), Wipro Lighting (India), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (India), Acuity Brands, Inc. (US), Kenall Manufacturing (US), Terra Universal Inc. (US), Bukas Lighting Group (US), Solite Europe (England), LUG Light Factory Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Eagle Lighting Australia Pty Ltd (Australia) are the key players in the cleanroom lighting companies.

