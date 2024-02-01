Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2024 | 16:34
Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Nerijus Aukšciunas joins the Board of Capitalica Asset Management

Nerijus Aukšciunas has been approved as a new member of the Board of SBA
Group's investment management company Capitalica, following the approval of the
Bank of Lithuania. With more than 20 years of experience in the financial
sector, he will continue his work as Head of the Group's Treasury Department in
parallel. 

"By joining the Capitalica Management Board, I will focus my experience and
energy on one of the company's most important goals - ensuring long-term,
stable returns for investors. The team has already proven to be one of the
leading asset management companies in the Baltic region in the field of
commercial real estate investments, and my experience of over 20 years in
corporate banking will strengthen the Board's competences in the development of
the existing fund positions as well as in the new private debt fund," says Mr
Aukšciunas. 

N. Aukšciunas joined the Group as Head of Treasury more than a year ago. Prior
to joining the company, he had 20 years of experience in the Lithuanian and
foreign financial sectors, responsible for corporate finance, financial risk
management solutions and implementation of complex, large-scale investment
projects at different stages of their development. For the last 5 years, before
joining SBA Group, he worked and lived in Sweden, where he headed Nordea Bank's
Corporate Clients division, managing a loan portfolio of over EUR 1 billion in
Lithuania and Latvia. 

"Together with the Capitalica team, we have ambitious goals to increase the
diversity of asset segments, expand our markets and, in the coming years, we
plan to reach a portfolio of one billion under management. Therefore, I believe
that Nerijaus' international experience in the financial sector will further
strengthen the company's position in strategic markets," says Andrius Barštys,
Chairman of the Board of Capitalica Asset Management. 

Capitalica Asset Management is an investment management company that manages
funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic region. All funds
managed by the company are licensed and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania and
the bonds issued by the funds are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The
company manages more than EUR 210 million worth of assets with a total area of
more than 100,000 square metres. 

The company currently manages 5 real estate funds: three office, one logistics
and one debt fund. In the office segment, they own the business centres Kauno
Dokas and 135 in Vilnius, the office complex Verde in Riga is under
development, and at the end of 2023 the company also started the construction
works of the new business centre Sand Offices in Vilnius, Žalgirio Street.
Capitalica's Green Logistics Fund owns 5 logistics facilities in Tallinn, Riga
and plans further acquisitions in Europe.
