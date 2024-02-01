Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Nerijus Aukšciunas joins the Board of Capitalica Asset Management

Nerijus Aukšciunas has been approved as a new member of the Board of SBA Group's investment management company Capitalica, following the approval of the Bank of Lithuania. With more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector, he will continue his work as Head of the Group's Treasury Department in parallel. "By joining the Capitalica Management Board, I will focus my experience and energy on one of the company's most important goals - ensuring long-term, stable returns for investors. The team has already proven to be one of the leading asset management companies in the Baltic region in the field of commercial real estate investments, and my experience of over 20 years in corporate banking will strengthen the Board's competences in the development of the existing fund positions as well as in the new private debt fund," says Mr Aukšciunas. N. Aukšciunas joined the Group as Head of Treasury more than a year ago. Prior to joining the company, he had 20 years of experience in the Lithuanian and foreign financial sectors, responsible for corporate finance, financial risk management solutions and implementation of complex, large-scale investment projects at different stages of their development. For the last 5 years, before joining SBA Group, he worked and lived in Sweden, where he headed Nordea Bank's Corporate Clients division, managing a loan portfolio of over EUR 1 billion in Lithuania and Latvia. "Together with the Capitalica team, we have ambitious goals to increase the diversity of asset segments, expand our markets and, in the coming years, we plan to reach a portfolio of one billion under management. Therefore, I believe that Nerijaus' international experience in the financial sector will further strengthen the company's position in strategic markets," says Andrius Barštys, Chairman of the Board of Capitalica Asset Management. Capitalica Asset Management is an investment management company that manages funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic region. All funds managed by the company are licensed and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania and the bonds issued by the funds are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The company manages more than EUR 210 million worth of assets with a total area of more than 100,000 square metres. The company currently manages 5 real estate funds: three office, one logistics and one debt fund. In the office segment, they own the business centres Kauno Dokas and 135 in Vilnius, the office complex Verde in Riga is under development, and at the end of 2023 the company also started the construction works of the new business centre Sand Offices in Vilnius, Žalgirio Street. Capitalica's Green Logistics Fund owns 5 logistics facilities in Tallinn, Riga and plans further acquisitions in Europe.