Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers have developed a new organic cathode material with an energy density higher than most cobalt-based cathodes. It can charge-discharge in as little as six minutes. Automaker Lamborghini has licensed the patent for the technology.Organic cathode materials, derived entirely from earth-abundant elements, could eliminate the use of critical metals, such as cobalt, and accelerate the adoption of lithium-ion batteries. However, they have not yet challenged inorganic cathodes due to their poor conductivity, low practical storage capacity, and poor ...

