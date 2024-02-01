J P Jenkins Ltd

01st February 2024 JPJ: TNT Tintra Limited Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 1st February 2024 - Shares in Tintra Limited (https://tintra.com/) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Tintra Limited is based at 2nd Floor, Berkley Square House, Berkley Square, London, W1J 6BD and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 04458947. Tintra Limited states that it is developing technology to help financial inclusion in the Global South via potential partnerships. Tintra Limited will be releasing a company update on the 5th February 2024 on developments in its business as it moves towards using Artificial Intelligence. Tintra Limited has recently left LSE:AIM and joined JP Jenkins to support a wider investor audience. JP Jenkins is a liquidity venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. Data for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BHXM9D70), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/company/tintra/) For further information, please contact: J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald Commercial Director +44 (0)20 7469 0937 Tintra Limited Andrew Flitcroft Company Secretary a.flitcroft@tintra.com





