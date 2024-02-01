Anzeige
Henkel
How To Bring Ideas for Sustainable Solutions to Life - With Henkel and "The Do School"

Listen to this on the Fritz For Future podcast on Spotify

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / To find sustainable solutions for the future, we need to support all the good ideas that people around the world have, and we need to encourage them to put these ideas into practice. This is the idea behind "the Do School". They work with companies to create business opportunities, experiment with concrete ideas for sustainable action and network with like-minded people and experts to drive sustainable change. This has resulted in Henkel's Sustainability Incubator Lab - an online learning program for selected participants within Henkel to develop and work on sustainable business ideas.
In this episode, Janine talks to Anna Rojan, Senior Program Designer at "the Do School", and Aleksandra Zolkowska, Digital Marketing Specialist at Henkel, about how we can explore new opportunities, create impact and drive sustainable change.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • Why "the Do School" was founded
  • What the Henkel Sustainability Incubator Lab is
  • How we can become more creative and solution-oriented

Guests:

  • Anna Rojan, Senior Program Designer at "the Do School"
  • Aleksandra Zolkowska, Digital Marketing Specialist at Henkel

For further reading and information on this topic:

  • Website from "the Do School"

You enjoyed this episode and don't want to miss any future episodes of Fritz for - then subscribe to our podcast. You can find us on all podcast platforms or at henkel.de/podcast. Feel free to leave us a review or write to us at fritzforfuture@henkel.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

