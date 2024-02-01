Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG | ISIN: NO0010904923 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ
Tradegate
01.02.24
17:02 Uhr
0,705 Euro
-0,050
-6,62 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6920,71017:11
0,6940,70817:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.02.2024 | 16:58
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus ASA - Settlement of bond issue completed

Reference is made to the announcement by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") of 20 December 2023 concerning the completion of the issue of convertible bonds with gross proceeds of approximately NOK 1,000 million (the "Bond Issue"). The Bond Issue was approved by the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting on 11 January 2024.

Settlement of the Bond Issue has now been completed and bonds have been issued to the subscribers. As communicated in the 20 December 2023 announcement, the Board of Directors has resolved to include Nicole Vermeulen, Chief Industrial Officer at Hy24, nominated by Clean Hydrogen Equipment Fund SLP, (Hy24), as an observer to the Board of Directors.

For further information:

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com)

Mathias Meidell, Director Investor Relations, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com)

Eli Turander, Global Communication Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 953 35 795 | eli.turander@hexagonpurus.com)

About Hexagon Purus
Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn.


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.