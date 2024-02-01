Hexagon Purus ASA - Settlement of bond issue completed

Reference is made to the announcement by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") of 20 December 2023 concerning the completion of the issue of convertible bonds with gross proceeds of approximately NOK 1,000 million (the "Bond Issue"). The Bond Issue was approved by the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting on 11 January 2024.



Settlement of the Bond Issue has now been completed and bonds have been issued to the subscribers. As communicated in the 20 December 2023 announcement, the Board of Directors has resolved to include Nicole Vermeulen, Chief Industrial Officer at Hy24, nominated by Clean Hydrogen Equipment Fund SLP, (Hy24), as an observer to the Board of Directors.

