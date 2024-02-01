Spain's Ingeteam has released four new three-phase hybrid inverter models in 10 kW, 15 kW, 20 kW and 30 kW variants. All of them have two photovoltaic maximum power point trackers (MPPTs).Spanish inverter maker Ingeteam has expanded its product offering for residential, commercial and industrial self-consumption applications. The company's hybrid inverters have thus far only been available as single-phase models. There are now four new three-phase hybrid inverters, with 10 kW, 15 kW, 20 kW and 30 kW variants. All of them feature two photovoltaic MPPTs. According to the manufacturer, the main ...

