NetRoadshow acquires 200th investment bank for industry-leading pre-IPO research delivery service

NetRoadshow today announced its 200th customer acquisition on ResearchFN. ResearchFN has become the standard for the global deal community's digital pre-IPO research delivery. Institutional investors have benefitted through gaining aggregated, compliant, secure, and convenient online access to research reports related to upcoming IPO listings in EMEA and APAC.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team," said Brad Hammond, CEO of NetRoadshow. "Reaching this milestone reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to the deal community. We extend our gratitude to our loyal customers and look forward to continued growth, collaboration, and success together."

In addition to this milestone, ResearchFN, to date, has supported:

1,350 IPOs across 44 exchanges

3,400 research report distributions

40,000 active users across 140 countries

10,000 buy side institutions

NetRoadshow hosts digital roadshows and prospectuses on its namesake platform but launched ResearchFN in 2017 to create a distinct and compliant channel for pre-IPO research reports. Both platforms are accessible from the same account credentials, providing easy access to investors.

For more information on ResearchFN, visit researchfn.com.

About NetRoadshow

Founded in 1997, NetRoadshow received a 'No-Action Letter' from the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) paving the way for digital roadshows via the internet. Since then, global financial services firms have relied on NetRoadshow to enable their IPOs, bond offerings, pre-deal research distribution and more. Our roadshow, conferencing, data room and document distribution offerings, supported by a dedicated, global 24x7x365 customer service team, provide cost effective and timely solutions to your entire investor base. NetRoadshow has offices in New York, London, Southampton (UK), Hong Kong, Dubai, Atlanta, Birmingham (US), Manilla and Los Angeles.

For more information, visit https://netroadshow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201001480/en/

Contacts:

Ken Inamori Group Marketing Manager

NetRoadshow, Inc.

ken.inamori@netroadshow.com