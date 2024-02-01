Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
WKN: TUAG50 | ISIN: DE000TUAG505 | Ticker-Symbol: TUI1
Xetra
01.02.24
17:38 Uhr
6,170 Euro
-0,266
-4,13 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
01.02.2024 | 17:37
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01-Feb-2024 / 17:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:              TUI AG 
 
 Street:             Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 
 
 Postal code:          30625 
 
 City:              Hannover 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X       Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X       Other reason: 
        Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 29 Jan 2024 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                0.20 %           5.85 %    6.05 %              507431033 
 
 Previous             0.26 %           6.03 %    6.29 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG505        0    1012469      0 %     0.20 % 
 
 Total          1012469            0.20 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion    Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                        period 
 
 Right To Recall  Open                                  9956085       1.96 % 
 
 Right Of Use    Open                                  2156156       0.42 % 
 
 Call Option    20.09.2024                               6340000       1.25 % 
 
 Convertible Bond  16.04.2028                               1319800       0.26 % 
 
 Call Warrant    19.12.2025                                668631       0.13 % 
 
                        Total                   20440672       4.03 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of    Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical      Voting rights Voting rights 
 instrument   date          period         settlement            absolute      in % 
 
 Call Warrant  31.12.2030                   Cash                456739     0.09 % 
 
 Put Option   20.12.2024                   Physical             7160200     1.41 % 
 
 Swap      26.01.2034                   Cash               1630300     0.32 % 
 
                                Total               9247239     1.82 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
                         % of voting rights   % of voting rights through Total of both (if 
 Name                       (if at least 3% or instruments (if at least 5% or   at least 5% or 
                                more)             more)       more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.                   %               %         % 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                         %               %         % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.               %               %         % 
 
 -                                 %               %         % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.                   %               %         % 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                         %               %         % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC            %               %         % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I           %               %         % 
 Ltd 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II           %               %         % 
 Ltd 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. 
 / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II           %               %         % 
 B.V. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.           %               %         % 
 
 -                                 %               %         % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.                   %               %         % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank USA                      %               %         % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE                   %               %         % 
 
 -                                 %               %         % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.                   %               %         % 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                      %               %         % 
 
 -                                 %               %         % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.                   %               %         % 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.                     %               %         % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited                  %               %         % 
 
 Goldman Sachs International                    %             5.03 %       5.19 % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
 Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
              %             %       % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 31 Jan 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  301214 
EQS News ID:  1828499 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1828499&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2024 11:06 ET (16:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
