1st Capital Bank: 1st Capital Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SALINAS, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company"), (OTCQX: FISB), the $989.1 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited net income of $677 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $1.19 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $1.31 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $3.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million, or $1.55 per diluted share for the prior twelve months ended December 31, 2022.



Loan demand remained strong in the fourth quarter as the Company's core loans increased $19.9 million, or 3.3%, at December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023. Loan yields expanded 18 basis points (bps) to 5.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.18% as of December 31, 2023, versus 0.22% as of September 30, 2023, with the decrease driven by lower overall balances in the wholesale loan portfolio. Deposit balances decreased $15.1 million, or 1.7%, in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023, driven by tax payments, estate planning, and year-end distributions by clients. Operating expenses were negatively impacted in Q4 due to one-time severance costs related to the retirement of an executive.

"We expect continuing core loan growth to drive solid net interest margin expansion in the year ahead, despite the near-term funding expense pressure. We are especially pleased with our core loan growth which exceeded 12% for the year," said Sam Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer. "Although 2023 operating performance was disappointing, our strong regulatory capital position, strong credit quality, and solid liquidity allows us to remain focused on serving our clients and communities along the Central Coast."

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.12 for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $0.22 and $0.24 for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.





Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, totaled $2.4 million, as compared to $2.8 million and $2.2 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.





Return on average equity was 4.81% for the fourth quarter, as compared to 8.06% and 10.47% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.





Return on average assets was 0.27% for the fourth quarter as compared to 0.48% and 0.53% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.





Net interest margin was 3.40% for the fourth quarter as compared to 3.37% and 3.63% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.





The Company's efficiency ratio was 72.71% for the fourth quarter, as compared to 67.77% and 72.26% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.





The Company recorded provision for credit loss expense of $1.47 million for the fourth quarter compared to $1.16 million and $523 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.





As of December 31, 2023, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.18%, as compared to 0.22% and 0.06% for September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.





The Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans as of December 31, 2023, of $989.1 million, $890.9 million, and $620.8 million, respectively.





Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, exceed well capitalized thresholds.





At December 31, 2023, the Company has $391.2 million in available liquidity from secured and unsecured borrowing lines, which represents 39.5% of total assets.



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's fourth quarter 2023 net interest income increased $192 thousand, or 2.3%, to $8.43 million as compared with $8.24 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as earning asset yields outpaced expansion in funding costs. Loan interest income increased $526 thousand, or 7.0%, to $8.06 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $7.54 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Interest income on investment securities remained stable at $1.92 million and $1.94 million, respectively, for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023. Other interest income increased $92 thousand, or 13.6%, to $769 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $677 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to higher yields on average cash balances. Interest expense increased $408 thousand, or 20.3%, to $2.42 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.01 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to the increased utilization of wholesale borrowings and brokered CDs in the fourth quarter to manage seasonal deposit flows associated with Agriculture-related depositors and tax payments. Interest expense for each of the quarters presented includes $169 thousand related to subordinated debt.

The Company's net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 3.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from 3.37% when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by the increase in earning asset yields. The 18 basis point expansion of loan yields from 5.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to 5.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, outpaced higher overall funding costs. The Company's cost of funds increased 17 basis points from 0.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to 1.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, more commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) method on January 1, 2023, using the modified retrospective method with no adjustments to prior period comparative financial statements for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance sheet credit exposure as well as held to maturity securities, which resulted in a $127 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses, a $3 thousand reserve for held-to-maturity securities and a $26 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments. The impact to retained earnings, net of taxes, was $111 thousand. Reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023, are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States.

Provision expense of $1.47 million was recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.16 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The provision expense was driven by overall loan growth and charge offs within the wholesale loan pool portfolios.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's total non-interest expense increased $554 thousand, or 9.6%, to $6.3 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $5.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily associated with severance costs related to the retirement of an executive.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $5.3 million, or 0.5%, to $989.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $984.1 million at September 30, 2023. Cash and due from banks decreased $20.6 million, or 34.9%, to $38.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $58.8 million at September 30, 2023.

The investment portfolio increased $8.4 million to $291.2 million from a balance of $282.8 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was driven by a $12.0 million decrease in unrealized losses associated with the Company's available-for-sale investment security portfolio offset by paydowns; unrealized losses totaled $35.4 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $47.4 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease in unrealized losses was driven by changes in the treasury yield curve that positively impacted the portfolio's valuation. At December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, $70.1 million and $70.8 million, respectively, of the investment portfolio were classified as held-to-maturity. As of December 31, 2023, investments classified as held-to-maturity comprise approximately 24% of the portfolio.

Total loans outstanding were $620.8 million as of December 31, 2023, representing a $19.9 million, or 3.3%, increase from the September 30, 2023, outstanding balance of $600.9 million. Growth was balanced across all core loan sectors, with Multifamily, Construction & Land, Residential 1-4 units and Investor CRE experiencing the greatest dollar growth within the quarterly period. This core loan portfolio growth was partially offset by declines in wholesale consumer and lease pools which continue to pay down.

Loan type (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2023 % of Total

Loans 9/30/2023 % of Total

Loans 12/31/2022 % of Total

Loans Construction / land (including farmland) $ 32,701 5.3 % $ 27,671 4.6 % $ 14,290 2.5 % Residential 1 to 4 units 67,679 10.9 % 63,038 10.5 % 54,609 9.7 % Home equity lines of credit 3,855 0.6 % 3,535 0.6 % 4,690 0.8 % Multifamily 91,065 14.7 % 84,157 14.0 % 79,227 14.0 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 128,520 20.7 % 125,664 20.9 % 108,140 19.2 % Investor commercial real estate 198,411 32.0 % 194,087 32.3 % 188,374 33.4 % Commercial and industrial 49,372 7.9 % 46,743 7.8 % 39,247 7.0 % Paycheck Protection Program - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Leases 26,636 4.3 % 30,113 5.0 % 41,380 7.3 % Consumer 13,372 2.2 % 15,837 2.6 % 26,423 4.7 % Other loans 9,207 1.4 % 10,030 1.7 % 8,058 1.4 % Total loans 620,818 100.00 % 600,875 100.0 % 564,438 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses (7,119 ) (6,918 ) (7,347 ) Net loans held for investment $ 613,699 $ 593,957 $ 557,091



Total deposits were $890.9 million at December 31, 2023 representing a $15.1 million decrease compared to total deposits of $906.1 million at September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing balances continue to comprise nearly half of total deposits at December 31, 2023 (48.0%).

Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2023 % of Total

Deposits 9/30/2023 % of Total

Deposits 12/31/2022 % of Total

Deposits Interest- bearing checking accounts $ 48,006 5.4 % $ 56,535 6.2 % $ 75,242 8.7 % Money market 227,482 25.5 % 289,700 32.0 % 214,293 24.9 % Savings 98,395 11.0 % 115,583 12.8 % 147,161 17.1 % Time 89,901 10.1 % 29,775 3.3 % 10,745 1.2 % Total interest-bearing deposits 463,784 52.0 % 491,593 54.3 % 447,441 51.9 % Noninterest-bearing 427,150 48.0 % 414,470 45.7 % 415,256 48.1 % Total deposits $ 890,934 100.0 % $ 906,063 100.0 % $ 862,697 100.0 %



Subordinated debt balances totaled $14.8 million at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. Other borrowings totaled $10.0 million and $0 at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Shareholder's equity totaled $62.4 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $54.1 million at September 30, 2023, an increase of $8.3 million, or 15.2%. The increase is driven by the decrease in unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), a component of equity, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the cap corridor and fair value hedges which positively impacted AOCI.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were 0.18% of the Company's total assets at December 31, 2023, compared with 0.22% at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 1.15% of outstanding loans at December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The Company had $116 thousand in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023, representing 0.02% of total loans in each period. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.26 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $992 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Charge-offs for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, were all within the purchased consumer and lease pools.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 1,668 $ 2,069 $ 539 Other nonaccrual loans 116 138 -- Other real estate owned -- -- -- Total nonperforming assets $ 1,784 $ 2,207 $ 539 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.30 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 399.05 % 313.46 % 1363.08 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.06 % Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.82 % 0.67 % 0.51 %



1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED ($ in 000s, except per share data) Assets 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Cash and due from banks $ 38,269 $ 58,826 $ 38,015 Investment securities available-for-sale 221,136 212,075 233,530 Investment securities held-to-maturity 70,081 70,756 71,039 Loans and leases held for investment 620,818 600,875 564,438 Allowance for credit losses (7,119 ) (6,918 ) (7,347 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 613,699 593,957 557,091 Other Assets 45,876 48,480 43,727 Total assets $ 989,061 $ 984,094 $ 943,402 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 427,150 $ 414,470 $ 415,256 Interest-bearing 463,784 491,593 447,441 Total deposits 890,934 906,063 862,697 Subordinated debentures 14,814 14,795 14,738 Other borrowings 10,000 -- -- Other liabilities 10,925 9,099 9,457 Shareholders' equity 62,388 54,137 56,510 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 989,061 $ 984,094 $ 943,402 Shares outstanding 5,568,746 5,529,805 5,499,937 Earnings per share basic $ 0.12 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 Earnings per share diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 11.20 $ 9.79 $ 10.27



1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Operating Results Data 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 8,064 $ 7,538 $ 6,963 Investment securities 1,916 1,936 2,054 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 95 93 82 Interest-bearing deposits 769 677 250 Total interest and dividend income 10,844 10,244 9,349 Interest expense 2,416 2,008 874 Net interest income 8,428 8,236 8,475 Provision for credit losses 1,465 1,164 523 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,963 7,072 7,952 Noninterest income 303 314 620 Net gain (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities -- -- (1,201 ) Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 4,044 3,386 3,345 Occupancy expense 483 459 432 Data and item processing 296 325 278 Furniture and equipment 103 113 135 Professional services 143 248 244 Other 1,279 1,263 1,270 Total noninterest expenses 6,348 5,794 5,704 Income before provision for income taxes 918 1,592 1,667 Provision for income taxes 241 398 362 Net income $ 677 $ 1,194 $ 1,305

Three Months Ended Selected Average Balances 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Gross loans $ 610,034 $ 590,030 $ 575,696 Investment securities 328,862 332,185 326,875 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,381 4,381 4,058 Other interest earning assets 49,663 54,550 32,942 Total interest earning assets 992,940 981,146 939,571 Total assets 987,101 980,038 970,167 Interest-bearing checking accounts 49,002 46,713 68,216 Money market 278,125 299,139 238,255 Savings 110,251 117,881 151,478 Time deposits 43,707 30,262 10,157 Total interest- bearing deposits 481,085 493,995 468,106 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 400,941 396,871 428,227 Total deposits 882,026 890,866 896,333 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 39,259 20,163 14,733 Shareholders' equity $ 55,866 $ 58,772 $ 49,477



1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s)



Three Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Return on average total assets 0.27 % 0.48 % 0.53 % Return on average shareholders' equity 4.81 % 8.06 % 10.47 % Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.37 % 3.63 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.39 % 3.33 % 3.47 % Efficiency ratio 72.71 % 67.77 % 72.26 %

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED ($ in 000s) Twelve Months Ended Operating Results Data 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 29,542 $ 28,128 Investment securities 7,725 7,703 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 336 261 Interest-bearing deposits 2,199 445 Total interest and dividend income 39,802 36,537 Interest expense 7,654 2,645 Net interest income 32,148 33,892 Provision for credit losses 4,371 523 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,777 33,369 Noninterest income 1,287 1,624 Net gain (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities (134 ) (1,150 ) Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 14,792 13,489 Occupancy expense 1,819 1,780 Data and item processing 1,257 1,085 Furniture and equipment 434 552 Professional services 938 696 Other 5,051 4,594 Total noninterest expenses 24,291 22,196 Income before provision for income taxes 4,638 11,647 Provision for income taxes 1,101 3,067 Net income $ 3,537 $ 8,580

Twelve Months Ended Selected Average Balances 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Gross loans $ 589,146 $ 583,623 Investment securities 333,622 353,804 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,285 4,023 Other interest earning assets 45,762 35,820 Total interest earning assets 972,815 977,270 Total assets 969,488 1,003,169 Interest bearing checking accounts 52,754 66,001 Money market 253,489 253,047 Savings 122,474 154,248 Time deposits 28,406 11,612 Total interest-bearing deposits 457,123 484,908 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 413,067 429,240 Total deposits 870,190 914,148 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 31,516 14,700 Shareholders' equity $ 57,732 $ 65,431





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s) Twelve Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Return on average total assets 0.36 % 0.86 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.13 % 13.11 % Net interest margin 3.34 % 3.51 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.32 % 3.38 % Efficiency ratio 72.95 % 64.59 %

Regulatory Capital and Ratios 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 104,620 $ 105,099 $ 101,409 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 104,620 $ 105,099 $ 101,409 Total regulatory capital $ 111,935 $ 112,208 $ 108,911 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.13 % 10.32 % 10.04 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.66 % 15.01 % 15.21 % Tier 1 capital ratio 14.66 % 15.01 % 15.21 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.68 % 16.03 % 16.34 %



About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "may result in," "are projected," and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank's market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank's control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

