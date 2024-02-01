Turnover of Apranga Group in January 2024

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 24.1 million in January 2024 and increased by 5.2% compared to January 2023.



In January 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 2.6% year-to-year, in Latvia grew by 12.9% and in Estonia improved by 3.2%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 167 stores (99 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering an area of 90.6 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 0.1% during the year.

Gabrielius Morkunas

Apranga Group CFO

