Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
WKN: A2QJL2 | ISIN: US1461031064 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NH
Frankfurt
01.02.24
15:29 Uhr
13,200 Euro
-0,500
-3,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2024 | 19:02
128 Leser
Carter Bankshares, Inc.: Carter Bank Introduces Carter ZEscrow

The digital banking solution is designed to help businesses improve efficiencies with escrow and subaccount management.

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Carter Bank (NASDAQ:CARE), a leading community bank with branches throughout Virginia and North Carolina, announced today the launch of Carter ZEscrow, a revolutionary banking solution designed to help businesses of all sizes increase efficiency when it comes to managing escrow and subaccounts.

Developed by ZSuite Tech, Carter ZEscrow is a digital platform that streamlines the escrow process. It provides customers with a secure and reliable way to handle their transactions, including account management, reporting, tax forms, and more.

"Anytime we start looking at a new product offering, we ask ourselves multiple questions, including: 'will this create opportunities for people and businesses to prosper?' and 'will this help the Bank franchise?'" Carter Bank President and Chief Strategy Officer Brad Langs said. "With Carter ZEscrow, the answer to both of those questions is 'yes.'"

"Adding Carter ZEscrow to our ever-growing suite of innovative business banking solutions keeps us ahead of other banks in our markets, as we're one of two banks in Virginia and the only bank in North Carolina with the offering," Senior Vice President and Director of Treasury Services and Commercial Deposits Laura Gallimore said. "Users will find the platform simplifies the subaccounting process, making it easier to manage transactions, while reducing the risk of errors and ensuring payments are made and received in a timely manner. This helps businesses save on two of the biggest assets they have: time and money."

With a range of customer benefits, including 24/7 availability, real-time tracking of transactions, and reduced transaction costs, Carter ZEscrow is an ideal solution for a wide range of organizations, including 1031 exchanges, attorneys and title companies.

To learn more about Carter ZEscrow, visit www.CBTCares.com/carter-zescrow.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.4 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches throughout Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank has strived to create opportunities for people and businesses to prosper. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com.

###

Media Contact:

Brooks Taylor
Brooks.Taylor@CBTCares.com
276.806.5445

SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
