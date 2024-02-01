Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie"!
WKN: A2PQSS | ISIN: ES0105118006 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VP
Frankfurt
01.02.24
15:29 Uhr
17,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
01.02.2024 | 19:23
135 Leser
QUADPACK: Quadpack makes EUR 37,000 cash injection into liquidity contract with Invest Securities

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, announces that it has made a €37,000 cash contribution to the liquidity contract entrusted to investment services provider Invest Securities. This contribution, made on 31 January 2024, will help enable the balancing of cash and shares listed on the Euronext Growth stock exchange in Paris.

Invest Securities will use the increase in resources to ensure share price stability and avoid discrepancies out of line with prevailing market activity, in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 (the 'AMF Decision').

After market close on 1 February 2024 and with the €37,000 increase in the liquidity contract, the available resources are as follows:

- 19,869 shares
- €50,392.68 in cash

During the half-year balance sheet of 31 December 2023, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

- 19,002 shares
- €29,946.88 in cash

Quadpack Industries signed the liquidity contract with Invest Securities on 14 October 2019 with an initial amount of €300,000, in relation to its listing on Euronext Growth on 18 October 2019. As liquidity provider, it facilitates active trading of Quadpack's shares and acts as Quadpack's listing sponsor.

-ENDS-

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJttlZdplG+WyG6cZJZqmWqWaZiUlGPHmWqWxJJrl5qdb22VlWeVbsjHZnFllWZq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84014-qp-liquidity-contract-cash-injection-2024.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
