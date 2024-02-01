Anzeige
Bath & Body Works Celebrates Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / In celebration of Black History Month, Bath & Body Works is spotlighting perfumer Gwen Gonzalez and designer Katria Judkins and offering an exclusive candle collection they brought to life. Through her use of dreamy colors and golden accents, Judkins captured Gonzalez's vision for four new fragrances inspired by Gonzalez's personal memories. This special collection is available at Bath & Body Works stores and online, and features these unique fragrances:

  • "You, Me & the Sea"-notes of blue orchid, fresh eucalyptus and saltwater
  • "Gwen's Note"-notes of creamy sandalwood, sage and soft lavender
  • "Anna's Garden"-notes of orange blossom, white tea and jasmine
  • "My Sweet Sisters"-notes of sugared cinnamon, toasted hazelnut and cake batter

We believe that it's important to spotlight underrepresented professionals in fragrance to raise awareness for their contributions and stories while signaling what's possible for the next generation.

In support of that effort, the Bath & Body Works Foundation has donated $200,000 to support the American Chemical Society (ACS) Scholars Program and the ACS Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Respect's mission. Our three-year partnership began in 2023 to help open doors for the next generation of leaders in chemistry-related fields, like perfumers and more.

Learn more about Gonzalez's and Judkins' creative process in the video above.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works



View the original press release on accesswire.com

