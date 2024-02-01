Ascend Performance Materials: Ascend to showcase clay control, scavenging technologies and additives at SPE HFTC

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials will exhibit its sustainable specialty solutions for the oil and gas industry at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference and Exhibition next week in The Woodlands, Texas.

The portfolio includes specialty chemicals - many produced in the Houston area and all made in the U.S.A. - designed to improve clay control, hydrogen sulfide scavenging, scale inhibition, and more.

Hexatran Hexasalt is a cost-effective, semi-permanent clay stabilizer that outperforms common alternatives.

Trinosolv, an efficient dithiazine dissolver, and FlexaTram-DAM, an MEA triazine extender, improve H2S scavenging.

Amines such as FlexaTram-BHM and FlexaTram-HMT are additives in scale and corrosion inhibitors, frac sand coatings, and clay stabilizers.

The portfolio also includes FlexaTrac®-NTA for iron control, FlexaTrac®-DME as a solvent and ingredient for grout and cement, and FlexaTrac®-ACM as an extender for carrier fluids such as mineral oil.

Formalin, produced in the Houston area, is readily available for transportation to production sites via rail or bulk truck.

"Our oil and gas specialties, both drop-in solutions and additives, are designed to improve the performance of chemistries in hydraulic fracturing and other oilfield applications," Dave McNeece, business director of the division, said. "Our growing portfolio, hands-on technical support and local production position us to be successful partners to our customers."

Ascend's sustainable specialty chemicals line is part of the company's vertically integrated manufacturing chain as the world's largest producer of nylon 6,6 resin. In the past two years, Ascend has grown its manufacturing footprint with acquisitions in Mexico and India , as well as the purchase of Circular Polymers by Ascend , a recycler of post-consumer carpet. The company has also increased its scope 1 greenhouse gas reduction target from 80% to 90% by 2030, with current reduction at 64% .

Ascend is exhibiting at Booth 818 at the SPE HFTC February 6-8 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the engineered materials, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability, inclusion and diversity, and to the success of our customers and our communities.

