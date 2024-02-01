Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 19:54
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XCharge Group: XCHARGE FILES REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCHG Limited ("XCharge Group" or the "Company"), a provider of high-power and battery-integrated charging solutions, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a proposed initial public offering of American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing the Company's Class A ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. XCharge Group intends to list the ADSs representing the Company's Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "XCH."

Charge the world with X. From hardware to software, XCHARGE strives to provide an all-in-one profitable smart charging solution to satisfy your EV-charging needs. https://www.xcharge.com/

Deutsche Bank will act as underwriter for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch 60/F International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About XCharge Group

XCharge Group is founded in Hamburg by an international team including ex-Tesla employees and U.S. entrepreneurs, with the vision to make EV charging carbon-free through next-gen energy solutions. XCharge - one of the first profitable global charging providers - is considered a tech pioneer by the World Economic Forum, a member of the Harvard Innovation Labs, and ranked among one of the top battery industry disrupters by The Volta Foundation.

XCharge has created one of the world's first bi-directional chargers with the battery-integrated Net Zero Series charger, capable of supplying power back to the grid when the charger is idle. XCharge is also one of the leading high-power charger providers in Europe, with its latest product, the C7, offering up to 400kW in output power.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2215653/XCharge_North_America_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcharge-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-302051173.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.