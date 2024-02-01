Future Market Insights: Electronics & Automotive Fuel Bonding Sheet Market Growth to $930 Million by 2034

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a strong future for the bonding sheet market, driven by its critical role in electronics, automotive, and diverse industrial applications. Dive deeper into the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report.

The Bonding Sheet Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 447.7 million in 2024. The industry is projected to be worth US$ 930 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2024 and 2034. The market is undergoing robust growth driven by the expanding electronics and automotive industries. These sheets, commonly crafted from polyurethane or epoxy, are critical in adhering to various components within electronic devices, automotive assemblies, and other industrial applications.

With the increasing demand for miniaturization and the escalating complexity of electronic devices, bonding sheets have become pivotal in ensuring efficient and reliable adhesion. Adhesive technologies are a key driver of market evolution, leading to constant improvements in performance and durability. This technological progress contributes to the adaptability of bonding sheets in meeting the dynamic requirements of diverse applications.

As sustainability gains prominence across industries, there is a notable shift towards eco-friendly bonding sheets. This reflects a broader industry commitment to environmentally conscious solutions, with manufacturers exploring materials and processes that minimize environmental impact. In response to evolving industry needs, the market is witnessing notable innovations, particularly in heat-resistant and conductive bonding sheets.

These innovations are geared towards meeting specialized requirements in various sectors, further expanding the application scope of bonding sheets. Continually pursuing advancements in material properties and manufacturing techniques marks the market trajectory.

The market is poised for sustained expansion. Many factors fuel this growth, including ongoing technological advancements, the persistent demand for reliable bonding solutions, and the increasing application of bonding sheets across diverse sectors.

As industries prioritize efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, the market is crucial in facilitating these objectives, positioning itself as an integral player in the broader landscape of industrial adhesion solutions.

Bonding Sheet Market Research Report Coverage:

Bonding Sheet Market Research Report Coverage:

Key Segments of Bonding Sheet Industry Survey •By Adhesive Material: o Polyimides o Polyesters o Acrylics o Modified Epoxies o Others •By End Use: o Automotive o Construction o Telecommunication o Electronics o Others •By Region: o North America o Latin America o Western Europe o Eastern Europe o South Asia and Pacific o East Asia o Middle East and Africa

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

• Based on adhesive material, the polyimides are projected to expand at 7.5% CAGR by 2034.

• China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2034.

• South Korea experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2034.

• Based on end-user type, automotive is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2034.

"The escalating demand across industries for efficient and reliable bonding solutions is a key driver for the bonding sheet market," Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the bonding sheet market, companies vie for market share by leveraging product innovation and customization. Established players emphasize technological advancements, introducing enhanced adhesion and durability to meet industry demands.

Global expansions and strategic partnerships play pivotal roles in maintaining a competitive edge. Sustainability practices, distribution networks, and adherence to quality standards further contribute to the dynamic and evolving nature of the market.

Some key market developments are as follows:Top of Form

• In April 2021, DuPont established a new adhesive manufacturing facility in Zhangjiagang, China. The company had invested US$ 30 million to produce bonding adhesives for electric vehicles and lightweight construction.

• In October 2020, Dexerials Corporation entered into a collaboration with SemsoTec Group.

Dexerials Corporation adopted the collaboration strategy, providing technical support for automotive displays in Germany.

Key Players in Bonding Sheet Market:

Arisawa Manufacturing Co.

Dexerials Corporation

DuPont

Fujikura Ltd.

Hanwha Solutions Advanced Materials Division

Microcosm Technology Co. Ltd

Namics Corporation

Nikkan Industries Co.,Ltd

Nippon Mektron Ltd

Nitto Denko Corporation

Shin-Etsu Polymer Co. Ltd

Top of FormMore Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global bonding sheet market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand bonding sheet market opportunities are segmented based on Adhesive Material (Polyimides, Polyesters, Acrylics, Modified Epoxies, Others), End Use (Automotive, Construction, Telecommunication, Electronics, Others), Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

