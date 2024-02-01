Natural Products: Grocery Retail Buyer Registration is Now Open for Organic Produce Summit 2024

Held July 10-11 at the Monterey Conference Center (Monterey, California), retail registration for Organic Produce Summit (OPS) is now open, with attendee registration to follow on Feb. 6.

MONTEREY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Organic Produce Summit, the only event exclusively dedicated to connecting buyers and suppliers in the organic fresh produce industry announces retail registration is live. For its eighth annual event, the Organic Produce Summit will retain a?similar format for attendees with a focus on forecasted industry trends for the 2024 year.

This year's Summit will include educational sessions, keynote presentations and a sold-out trade show floor showcasing solutions and innovations across grown food providers. OPS is carefully curated to reflect the needs of the market and brings together over 170 organic growers, shippers and processors from all corners of the business, providing a comprehensive one-stop-shop for retailers and buyers in the organic and fresh produce industry.

Qualified retailers will receive complimentary registration and hotel stay. Retailers will also have the opportunity to attend a field tour of three of the largest and most progressive organic producers.

OPS and its digital media arm OPN Connect, which produces the annual State of Organic Produce Report, are now a part of the New Hope Network, the leading health and wellness event organizer and industry resource for natural products.

Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President of the New Hope Network states: "We are excited to lean even further into the organic market, where we already have a strong presence and can expand opportunities and help make organic produce more accessible to grocery retailers and their shoppers across the United States. The Organic Produce Summit is the leading event connecting organic produce growers and buyers and providing impactful education to this market. We look forward to continuing to add to their important industry objectives."

Registration for OPS 2024 is now open for qualified retailers. General attendee registration will open Tuesday, Feb. 6.

For further information about the Organic Produce Summit or the 2024 admissions policy, please visit ? www.organicproducesummit.com .

About New Hope Network ???

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through all its actions, New Hope Network aims to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information visit www.newhope.com .

