Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Blind Logic Productions announces that Ralph R. Teetor will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF). The class of 2024 inductees of inspiring creators and inventors will be officially welcomed at the ceremony taking place on May 9 in Washington, D.C.





Blind Logic- The Ralph R. Teetor Story Narrated by Mike Rowe



The NIHF officially made the announcement at Walt Disney Imagineering in Glendale, CA, on January 17, 2024, and honored special guests from the United States Patent & Trademark Office, Walt Disney Imagineering, and the local Camp Invention, a NIHF program for kids in grades K-6 to build confidence while exploring, creating, and designing.

As Rini Paiva, EVP Selection & Recognition of NIHF, stated, "Ralph Teetor never let loss of sight keep him from pursuing his interests or building extraordinary skills. This drive led him to invent a ubiquitous automotive technology that we all now take for granted - cruise control."

Automotive pioneer and visionary, Ralph Teetor will be inducted for his invention of his speed control device, known worldwide as the Cruise Control. This speed control technology has become a standard feature providing ease of driving, safety, as well as fuel efficiency benefits.

Posthumously inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 1988, Ralph Teetor's speed control invention has been considered the first step towards autonomous vehicle technology. The Smithsonian has also recognized Teetor as a pioneer with his "Speedostat," Teetor's trademark name for his speed control device.

Little known about Teetor's invention is that he had the initial idea sometime in 1936, while riding with his patent attorney, a throttle-brake type of driver. After years of tinkering, Teetor filed his first patent on his device in 1945.

The upcoming documentary "Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story" follows the remarkable journey in America's heartland of Ralph Teetor from childhood blindness through his life of courage, fierce determination, and distinctive mental vision to become an inventive, insightful leader, and philanthropist. Ralph Teetor's life spanned the entire development of the American automobile industry.

Emmy Award winning host and narrator Mike Rowe is providing the narration and Emmy Award winning actor Jeff Daniels is voicing Ralph Teetor, among many other extraordinary actors voicing characters.

This film features renowned trailblazers Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver and 1992 Indy 500 "Rookie of the Year," Franz von Holzhausen, the visionary Chief Designer at Tesla, Inc., Sarah Cook, the insightful President of the Automotive Hall of Fame, and the distinguished Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Credits include award winning Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing & Design by King Soundworks. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," by Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

This film is in post-production scheduled for release in 2024. See our preview at: https://www.blindlogicproductions.com/video/

