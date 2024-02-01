Bona Fide Masks Corp. Establishes Direct Distribution Channel for INDICAID COVID-19 Test Kits

Bona Fide Masks Expands Role as The Trusted Source

RYE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, is delighted to announce a new product offering to help customers navigate this difficult respiratory season. In addition to offering high quality masks and other related products, Bona Fidel Masks® will now feature the INDICAID® OTC COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests. These tests are a logical extension of the company's product line, resulting from a new collaboration with Phase Scientific©, a test manufacturer based out of Garden Grove, California. Bona Fide Masks will serve as an authorized reseller of these test kits for the globally recognized healthcare company founded by bioengineers. INDICAID test kit products are currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Phase Scientific differentiates itself by continually monitoring and testing the performance of their COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests against emerging variants to ensure reliability and accuracy.









The mask marketplace remains complicated and confusing for many. Bona Fide Masks has maintained an unwavering commitment to its transparent business model and direct supply chain. The company has curated premier products which include the highest quality mask producers such as Powecom®, Harley Commodity®, and DemeTECH®. Bona Fide Masks is The Trusted Source because of its direct relationships with manufacturers, providing customers with industry-leading supply chain integrity. Its new designation as an authorized reseller for Phase Scientific INDICAID OTC COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests furthers its mission to promote buyer confidence.

Bona Fide Masks is well prepared to help customers during the current outbreak of Flu, RSV and COVID-19. "We have scaled our company over the last few years to ensure that we are ready for any level of demand surge. There are millions of masks in stock and ready to ship. We have made several capital investments that allow our family-owned and operated business to remain committed to the mask industry. We want our customers to know they can depend on us, and we are here for them. This new collaboration with Phase Scientific allows us to make more tools available for our customers to stay safe in this challenging respiratory season," according to Bill Taubner, President.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc. and Bona Fide Masks Corp.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. manages warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

