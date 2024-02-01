Huntington Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Besties Pets Co., an online retailer that offers a range of pet accessories and pet products, is pleased to announce the launch of new products on the company website. The new merchandise includes waterproof collars and leashes, collapsible silicone dog bowls, new colors and styles in the company's signature silicone pet ID tags, a selection of dog hats, and an innovative hands-free silicone waste bag holder.





The company's new dog collars and leashes are waterproof and functional, featuring a rubbery matte finish that is designed to be durable and easy to clean, whereas traditional fabric collars and leashes tend to fray and are harder to keep clean. Besties collars and leashes are crafted using a flexible poly-coated webbing with a matte finish and sleek black hardware, and multiple length adjustments and snap hooks at both ends of the leash allow for quick and easy length changes, tandem walks, or quick tie-ups.





The collars are designed for dogs' comfort; and the leashes are smooth and easy to hold for human comfort. The leashes come in a range of colors to match the collars and other walk accessories, such as the weatherproof leash bags, created to add style and functionality to dog walking. The bags are water-resistant and durable and can store clean-up bags, dog treats, keys, etc.

Besties also just launched the hands-free silicone waste bag holder so that when dogs are answering nature's call, owners stay clean and can avoid touching waste bags. They also come in a range of colors to match the rest of the new walking gear.

The final piece of matching dog walking gear to be released by Besties as of November 2023 is the collapsible silicone dog bowl. The company believes in keeping man's best friend hydrated at all times, and have made the task easier with a water bowl that collapses to the size of your palm. Once collapsed, the bowl conveniently clips to a backpack, leash, or harness.

Besties has also launched its Bright Outdoors collection of pet ID tags, with 5 new duo-tone colors and 6 outdoors-inspired designs. Each color and style is also available with a QR code, which is a feature unique to Besties. The company has the technology to add a QR code to the back of the tag; the code contains a link to the pet's emergency online profile. The profile can be customized by the customer with all the contact information needed should a pet get lost. It doesn't require an app or subscription. No batteries are required as the code is etched into the silicon, and the service is free to use once the QR code-engraved tag has been purchased. Customers can edit and update their information for free at any time.

Besties, launched in 2020, has experienced growth due in part to the unique nature of its products. The pet ID tags are 100% silicone, affixed with a .75" black split ring which can secure to any pet collar. The silicone tags are waterproof and not prone to the types of wear and scratches seen on metal tags. They're also silent, due to the silicone material.

For all products, including the new line, Besties prioritizes ethical sourcing, and uses a family-run supplier chosen for high standards and reputation for quality products. The partnership is a reflection of Besties' core values: a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the bond between pets and their owners. Company founders Genevieve and Eric Vasquez state that every pet ID tag should be both functional and personal, a symbol of each pet owners' unique connection with their pets.

About Besties Pets Co.

Besties Pets Co. is a pet accessory brand located in Southern California that has developed a silicone pet tag that is durable, jingle-free and water-resistant. The company offers a variety of colors and styles in its silicone tags. Each variety is also available to purchase with a QR code on the back, which links to the pet's online profile that can be updated with the owner's contact information in case of a lost animal.

Website: https://bestiespets.com/

Contact: (Genevieve Vasquez, bestiespetsco@gmail.com)

