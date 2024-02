SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble" or the "Company") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Thursday, February 22, 2024 after the U.S. market close. The Company's earnings press release and accompanying earnings presentation will be available on the Noble website at www.noblecorp.com.

Noble will host a conference call related to its fourth quarter 2023 results on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties may dial +1 929-203-0901 and refer to conference ID 31391 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Alternatively, a live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay will be accessible for a limited time following the scheduled call.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noble-corporation-plc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2023-results-302051177.html