Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health Announces Board Refreshment

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced, as part of its ongoing commitment to board refreshment and board diversity, its nomination of two independent and diverse candidates to stand for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Christian A. Garcia, Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BrandSafway Industries, LLC, and Frank D. Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Pacira Biosciences, Inc.

In addition, Russel C. Robertson and Thomas W. Ross, Sr. will be retiring from the Board and will not stand for re-election at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting. They will, however, continue to serve on the Board of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Messrs. Robertson and Ross have served as members of the Board since 2016. To fill the resulting committee vacancies, subject to the election of Messrs. Garcia and Lee to the Board, the Company expects that Mr. Garcia will serve as the Audit and Risk Committee chair and Mr. Lee will serve on the Talent and Compensation Committee. Mr. Lee is also expected to serve on the Science and Technology Committee.

"The nomination of these two new independent directors demonstrates Bausch Health's ongoing commitment to refreshment, excellence and board diversity," John A. Paulson, Chairperson of the Bausch Health Board, said. "Additionally, I want to thank Russ and Tom, two long-term, valued members of our Board, who helped navigate the Company through periods of significant change. Their service to the Company has been greatly appreciated."

Bausch Health's 2024 Annual Meeting has not yet been scheduled. Additional information regarding Messrs. Garcia and Lee, as well as the Company's other director nominees, will be included in the Company's proxy statement for its 2024 Annual Meeting, when available.

