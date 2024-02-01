Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W97M | ISIN: US02376R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: A1G
Tradegate
01.02.24
17:39 Uhr
12,842 Euro
-0,562
-4,19 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,15413,20623:00
13,11813,25822:01
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2024 | 22:38
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Airlines, Dallas Mavericks and Nick & Sam's Steakhouse Host 17th Annual Seats for Soldiers Night

Wounded military service members honored with chartered flight, five-star dinner and courtside experience at Mavericks game

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / American Airlines, the Dallas Mavericks and Nick & Sam's Steakhouse were delighted to partner again for the 17th annual Seats for Soldiers, a day full of unforgettable experiences to honor our nation's heroes. More than 100 service members - wounded, ill and injured service members from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and soldiers from the Texas Army National Guard - enjoyed dinner at Nick & Sam's Steakhouse, along with courtside seats at the Dallas Mavericks versus Orlando Magic game at American Airlines Center.

The day began with American providing charter transportation between San Antonio and Dallas Fort Worth for Brooke Army Medical Center service members with American's pilots and flight attendants volunteering their time for the special flight.

"For the past 17 years, Seats for Soldiers has been a special event for the American Airlines team - and one that I am especially proud to be part of as an Army veteran myself," said David Seymour, American's Chief Operating Officer. "We are grateful for our team of volunteers and our partners at Nick & Sam's and the Dallas Mavericks for coming together to honor our nation's heroes in such a meaningful way each year."

After arriving at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the group of service members were treated to a three-course dinner at Nick & Sam's Steakhouse before attending the game. This year's menu was created by Nick & Sam's Corporate Chef and Partner Samir Dhurandhar and featured an Allen Brother filet mignon and "Salt n Pepper" Scottish Salmon main dish option with sides. The meal concluded with Dallas Mavericks seven-layer cake and Sweet House vanilla ice cream. The Nick & Sam's staff volunteered their time to host the group, and the service was provided free of charge to the service members.

"Food feeds the soul. Although we owe them much more than a meal, we are honored to be able to treat the people who protect us. We admire our veterans' strength and courage and want them to know that we see and appreciate them," said Nick & Sam's Majority Owner and Partner Sam Romano, and Corporate Chef and Partner Samir Dhurandhar in a joint statement.

The concept for Seats for Soldiers originated with Dallas Mavericks season ticket holders Neal and Jamie Hawks, who, along with other front-row season ticket holders, have donated their seats year after year to host the wounded service members. For the first time ever, the Dallas Mavericks opened up more of their seats by providing all Club Maverick Members who had tickets to the Jan. 29 game the opportunity to donate their seats to U.S. service members. In collaboration with Vet Tix, the Mavericks were able to provide over 400 additional seats to active duty, veteran/retiree, Gold Star family and surviving spouse military members. This ongoing collaboration has generated over $1.2 million worth of tickets for service members this season. After the game, the service members attended a meet-and-greet session with the Mavericks players and entertainers.

"It is our honor to recognize and celebrate these brave men and women in uniform," said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. "Because of their sacrifice, we are free to enjoy the game we love with the people we love, and we are grateful for their service."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.