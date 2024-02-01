OL GROUPE: Orel Mangala joins OL on a loan deal with a purchase option until the end of the season

Orel Mangala joins OL

on a loan deal with a purchase option

until the end of the season

Lyon, February 1, 2024

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan arrival of Belgian international midfielder, Orel Mangala, from Nottingham Forest, until June 30, 2024. This paid loan amounts to £10 million (approximately €11.7 million) and includes a purchase option of £15 million (approximately €17.5 million), with the potential addition of a maximum £3 million bonus (approximately €3.5 million). Additionally, there is a 10% interest on any potential future transfer capital gain.

Born in 1998 in Brussels, Orel Mangala began his training at Anderlecht before joining Stuttgart in 2017, where he spent 5 years, notably contributing to VfB's promotion to the Bundesliga in the 2019/20 season, his most accomplished season with the Ruhr club (32 matches).

In 2022, after accumulating over 100 appearances with Stuttgart, the midfielder transferred to Nottingham Forest, where he shone for 18 months, participating in 53 matches with the English club. A seasoned international since his early years, Orel Mangala won the bronze medal with the Red Devils at the U17 World Cup in 2015 before joining the senior team in March 2022, where he now boasts 12 caps.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Orel Mangala, who becomes the third Belgian international player in the club's history after Eric Deflandre and Jason Denayer.









