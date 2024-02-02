Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. ("Oracle" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to a change of directors of the Company announced on December 4, 2023, it has cancelled a prior grant of 300,000 incentive stock options that were exercisable at a price of per common share until December 4, 2028. The Company has concurrently made a new grant 300,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share for a term of five years expiring on February 1, 2029 and vesting at a rate of 12.5% per quarter over a period of two years following the date of grant, with vesting to start on May 1, 2024.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is an investment business holding certain royalty interests and ownership interests in other mining companies. The Company is a reporting issuer in certain jurisdictions of Canada.

