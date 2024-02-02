In the international concert of the energy transition, it is up to resource-rich countries to continue supplying their abundant reserves to the market. Europe is naturally not very well endowed with significant oil or gas reserves, so the focus is more on renewable energy sources. However, anyone who needs fossil fuels is bound to turn to external suppliers for their energy requirements. Industrial sectors that traditionally cannot do without oil or gas due to established manufacturing processes are particularly affected. At the onset of the Ukraine crisis, the German government turned to the raw materials giant Canada and negotiated extensive supplies of LNG gas and strategic metals. The Canadian raw materials company Saturn Oil & Gas has recognized this demand and is consistently expanding its production capacities. The crucial factor in this context is the conviction that fossil energy will still be needed for many decades. Saturn Oil & Gas is, therefore, ideally positioned today.

