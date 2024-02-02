Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TI
Xetra
01.02.24
17:35 Uhr
20,730 Euro
+0,230
+1,12 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLANTIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLANTIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,95021,02008:33
20,97021,01508:33
PR Newswire
02.02.2024 | 08:18
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Rolls Out Lucrative Cashback Offers for Fiat Users

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce the launch of its new Fiat Cashback Splash campaign, aimed at both new and existing users who engage in fiat transactions. Starting from February, this monthly event runs from the 1st to the 7th of each month.

Bybit Rolls Out Lucrative Cashback Offers for Fiat User

The campaign offers substantial rewards to users who deposit fiat currencies. New users who deposit at least $100 via fiat deposit or one-click buy can enjoy a cashback of up to $10 on transaction fees. Existing users are also rewarded; those who deposit a minimum of $500 via the same methods can earn a cashback of up to $5.

In a grand gesture of appreciation, Bybit further elevates the stakes: any user depositing over $5,000 will be graced with an additional $30 Buy Crypto Coupon, opening doors to even more exciting investment opportunities.

This campaign is a celebration of both the new and the familiar faces of Bybit's community. Bybit's "Fiat Cashback Splash" is a symbol of Bybit's unwavering commitment to fostering a rewarding environment for its valued customers and a warm invitation to newcomers looking to embark on their crypto journey with a trusted partner.

"We're constantly seeking ways to add value for our users, and the Fiat Cashback Splash is our latest step in enhancing their trading experience," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "This initiative not only rewards our users but also aligns with our goal of increasing monthly deposit volumes."

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332928/Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-rolls-out-lucrative-cashback-offers-for-fiat-users-302051793.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.