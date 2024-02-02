Anzeige
Tectonic Gold Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com@tectonic_gold

+61 2 9241 7665

AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

+44 20 3005 5004

Ends


