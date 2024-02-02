Tectonic Gold Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
