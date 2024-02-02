AV Access, a leading provider of Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, is excited to showcase its innovative 4KEX40-eARC 4K HDMI extender at ISE 2024. Visit the HDBaseT Alliance booth (No. 2P500), Fira de Barcelona, Spain, from Jan 30 to Feb 2, 2024, to witness this cutting-edge technology.

The 4KEX40-eARC is an advanced HDBaseT 3.0 extender with HDMI eARC ARC functions, enabling the seamless transmission of 4K@60Hz HDMI signals up to 40m/131ft using a single Cat 6a/7 cable.

Immersive Audio Experience with eARC

AV Access' CTO, Bill Liao, explains, "Consumers crave the ultimate audio experience from their smart TVs, including uncompressed 7.1, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X. Building upon the success of our 4KEX70-ARC-H2 4K ARC HDMI extender, we have enhanced it with the eARC function and simplified the interface. The 4KEX40-eARC is also backward compatible with ARC up to 5.1CH."

Superior Video Resolution and Compatibility

The 4K eARC HDMI extender supports static and dynamic HDR formats up to 4K@60Hz, including HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

With bi-directional IR, CEC PoC support, the new eARC HDMI extender allows convenient control of HDMI sources from the display's location or vice versa. It seamlessly integrates with various AV receivers and display devices such as Denon, Marantz, Yamaha, Onkyo, and more. The installation process is hassle-free without the need for software or drivers.

"Experience the product firsthand at the HDBaseT Alliance booth. The 4KEX40-eARC is an essential HDMI extender for home theater applications," adds Bill.

About AV Access

AV Access is the world's professional manufacturer of advanced Pro AV and AV over IP products, which include extenders, splitters, switchers, matrixes, AV over IP codecs, etc. Since establishment, it has long been our mission to offer ultimate audiovisual experience to the masses by delivering quality-assured and well-designed AV products at honest pricing. We will continue to develop more innovative products and solutions in the fields of smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, health care, etc. Strong R&D, powerful supply chain and excellent management team make AV Access be qualified as your faithful partner! Learn more by visiting www.avaccess.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240202685416/en/

Contacts:

Media

Company Name: Actions Global (US) Inc

Contact Person: Shane Jiang

Email: shane@avaccess.com

Website: https://www.avaccess.com/