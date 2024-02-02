TeamViewer Unveils Real-Time Assistance App for Apple Vision Pro

TeamViewer Spatial Support helps remote users interact with lifelike 3D models and collaborate in real time

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- German company TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced TeamViewer Spatial Support, an app to experience TeamViewer's pioneering 3D visualization and real-time remote assistance on Apple Vision Pro. This app stands as a testament to TeamViewer's innovation capabilities, speed, and efficiency for entering the next era of immersive assistance, after-sales support and field service.

TeamViewer's Spatial Support app on iPhone[1] uses ARKit and the built-in LiDAR Scanner to capture detailed 3D models of devices in need of support. In a shared session, a remote expert using the Spatial Support app on Apple Vision Pro can then interact with the precise visual models captured on iPhone. Together, they have a synchronized 3D experience, with the expert guiding the on-site technician via annotations and 3D elements.

Brian Ballard, Senior Vice President Product Management & Solution Delivery at TeamViewer, says: "Remote support and assistance is part of TeamViewer's DNA, and with Apple Vision Pro we are bringing a new level of fidelity, visual depth, and detail to our customers that just was not possible before. These unique immersive capabilities go far beyond desktop support and help customers who deal with real-world, complex objects convey critical information to those that can help them service machines, and systems out in the field. This results in a faster response time and fewer errors. Ultimately, it addresses labor shortages and the need for easy knowledge transfer by bridging the gap between on-site challenges and remote expertise."

Thanks to the leading position of its AR-enabled enterprise productivity platform Frontline, TeamViewer is uniquely positioned to launch an industry-focused solution for Apple Vision Pro. It is built on TeamViewer's profound knowledge of how to digitally transform manufacturing, after-sales and field service processes, underlined by strategic partnerships with industry giants like SAP, Microsoft, and Siemens.

TeamViewer customers can already use their existing license to integrate this solution into their daily work. For more information about TeamViewer's after-sales support solutions please visit the Apple App store.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

[1] Apple iPhone 12 Pro and or higher with iOS 17 required.

