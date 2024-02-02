

Spring Time at Spritzer EcoPark





KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Feb 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer EcoPark is thrilled to announce its grand celebration welcoming the Spring season with an extraordinary display of vibrant decor, meticulously crafted from thousands of repurposed Spritzer bottles. This innovative initiative transforms EcoPark into a charming old-school festive town, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the spirit of festivities, sustainability, and cultural richness.As the Lunar New Year approaches, Spritzer EcoPark becomes a mesmerizing wonderland, adorned with meticulously crafted decorations inspired by traditional symbols of prosperity and good fortune, complemented by soft Chinese New Year music in the background. Additionally, an independently designed motif for Valentine's Day adds an extra touch of romance and charm to the atmosphere.From ornate ingots to radiant lanterns, every corner of EcoPark offers a captivating backdrop for capturing Instagram-worthy moments that will be cherished for a lifetime. The illuminated pathways and vibrant displays create a magical ambiance, providing visitors with endless opportunities for unforgettable photos. This enchanting spectacle will be showcased from 27 January to 25 February 2024, with complimentary admission for all.At the heart of Spritzer EcoPark lies a steadfast commitment to environmental consciousness and sustainable practices. Embracing the values of recycling and repurposing, the park exemplifies Spritzer's dedication to integrating sustainability into every facet of its operations, from bottle production to community engagement initiatives.Spritzer EcoPark looks forward to welcoming all visitors to embark on an unforgettable and captivating journey into the Year of the Dragon. Plan your visit today, immerse yourself in the wonders of Spritzer EcoPark and share your enchanting moments on Facebook or Instagram, SEPCNY2024, where nature and celebration converge in perfect harmony.ImagesPlease download hi-res product and lifestyle images from this LINK.Source: SpritzerCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.