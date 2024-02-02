



Original-Research: elumeo SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu elumeo SE



Unternehmen: elumeo SE

ISIN: DE000A11Q059



Anlass der Studie:

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 02.02.2024

Kursziel: 5.00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler



Progress & outlook on jooli. Launched in the Indian market to capitalize on both lower customer acquisition

costs and and a trove of data needed to enhance the app's algorithm, jooli has already witnessed a

considerable boost in order volume (+560% in December vs. the previous month), aided by

jooliPay. While first KPIs are promising, they are not yet meaningful, and hence we do not expect material

top or bottom line contributions from jooli before 2026e, leading us to adjust our estimates accordingly.

FY'23e preview & long-term growth. As we expect Q4 sales to be burdened by the muted consumer

sentiment witnessed over the last quarters, and hence softer-than-expected revenues from the holiday

season, we trimmed our estimates: Q4 sales are now seen to come in at c. EUR 11.3m (flat yoy), implying

sales of EUR 44.7m for the full year (-3% yoy; eNuW old: EUR 45.3m), largely driven by a lower average sales

price of EUR 67 (-7% yoy) as customers postpone big ticket items sales, and only partial recovery of items

sold to 168k (+7% yoy). While the weaker-than-expected top line will likely be affected by a weaker-thanexpected top line, the company's cost cutting program should continue to bear fruit and thus partially offset a lacking fixed cost coverage. EBIT should hence run to c. EUR -0.13m for Q4'23

(+89% yoy) and c. EUR -1.2m for the full year (+17% yoy; eNuW old: EUR -0.8m).

Convertible bond financing. In Q4'23, elumeo was able to secure a favorable 5-year convertible debt

financing of c. EUR 1.2m at a 3.8% interest rate from selected suppliers of the company. The out-of-themoney

strike price (EUR 4.50) along with the belowthe-market interest rate provide elumeo with a cash infusion

that should give elumeo room to maneuver and to focus on its long-term growth initiative juwelo100.



The outlook for the long term remains bright. As the company prepares jooli for a successful roll-out

in its European markets, elumeo's core business is well-positioned to capitalize on an eventual recovery

of the jewelry and overall e-commerce market, with sales prices and items sold likely to recover to their

historical means. Overall, elumeo looks set to grow sales by 7% CAGR to c. EUR 55m by FY'26e along with

reaching a healthy EBIT margin of c. 3% in FY'26e (eNuW), supported by scale efficiencies. Mind you,

that positive effects stemming from the jooli roll-out are not reflected in our estimates.



BUY with a changed PT of EUR 5.00 based on DCF.



